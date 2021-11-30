40% of Older Workers Are Thinking of Switching Jobs. Here Are Some Tips for a Smooth Transition

Image source: Getty Images

Last year, the pandemic dealt a terrible blow to the economy, and millions of Americans lost their jobs in the spring of 2022. At this point, though, the labor market looks very different. Not only are there abundant job opportunities, but also, many companies are actually struggling to hire. That puts workers in a prime position to negotiate higher pay.

But it's not just younger workers who are looking for better jobs. A good 40% of employees aged 54 and over have considered switching jobs because of new opportunities in the labor market, according to a recent ResumeBuilder survey.

Some of the most common reasons older workers are seeking to make a change include the potential for better pay, a chance to do more interesting and less stressful work, and the option to work remotely. And all of these make sense. Earning more money could make it easy for older workers to pad not just their savings accounts, but also their retirement accounts. Given that we're still dealing with a pandemic, remote work may seem like a safer and more desirable option for a lot of people.

If you're thinking of making a job change, you should know that those initial months may be a little bumpy. Here's how to make that transition as smooth as possible.

1. Clear your calendar

Even if you switch jobs within an industry you know, you may still need to put in extra time those first few months as you acclimate to your new role. To that end, aim to clear your schedule and limit your non-work obligations so you don't land in a world of stress. If you work a side hustle, you may need to scale back until you're settled in at your new job.

2. Outsource some tasks as you get up to speed

It's common to put in extra hours at work when you're new to a job -- even if it's a field you're seasoned in. To make your life easier during that transition period, you may want to plan to outsource some of the tasks that normally take up a chunk of your time. Rather than aim to cook dinner every night, plan on ordering more takeout. And you may want to spring for a home cleaning service so you don't have to tackle that task yourself.

Of course, you'll need to make sure your finances are strong enough to support spending a little extra money during that transition period. But if you have the money in savings or your new paycheck can handle these costs, then they may be worth paying for.

3. Ask your boss for weekly check-ins

When you're new to a job, it can be difficult to know how well you're doing. It pays to have a standing check-in session with your boss so you can discuss any challenges you're facing and make sure you're meeting expectations (or are at least on a path to doing so). Having those meetings could give you peace of mind during a generally unsettling time.

Switching jobs could make a lot of sense for you, even if you're inching closer to retirement and don't have all that many years left in the labor force. Employ these tips to make that process as easy on yourself as possible.

