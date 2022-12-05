40% of Kyiv region without electricity after Russian attacks - governor

December 05, 2022 — 09:42 am EST

Written by Pavel Polityuk for Reuters ->

KYIV, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Forty percent of the Kyiv region was without electricity after Russian air strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure on Monday, regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said.

Praising the work of Ukrainian air defences, he said he did not so far see any "critical consequences" of Monday's attacks on the region.

