40% of Kyiv region without electricity after Russian attacks - governor

KYIV, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Forty percent of the Kyiv region was without electricity after Russian air strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure on Monday, regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said.

Praising the work of Ukrainian air defences, he said he did not so far see any "critical consequences" of Monday's attacks on the region.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

((timothy.heritage@thomsonreuters.com; +442501122; Reuters Messaging: timothy.heritage.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.