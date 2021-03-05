40% of Goldman Sachs Clients Reported Exposure to Crypto: Survey
Investment bank Goldman Sachs has conducted a client survey on digital assets and findings show positive sentiment toward the future of cryptocurrency investing.
- The survey results showed that out of 280 respondents, 40% have exposure to cryptocurrencies and 54% predict the price of bitcoin will between $40,000 to $100,000. News of the survey was first reported by The Block.
- Other key takeaways include 61% of respondents expect their digital assets to increase in the next 12-24 months and 32% were most interested in prime brokerage for physical or spot to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies.
- Looking ahead, 22% of respondents predict the price of bitcoin will be over $100,000 in 12 months while 34% believe regulation and mandate permissions are the greatest hurdles to start allocating for the digital assets sector.
- On March 1, reports emerged that Goldman Sachs is relaunching its cryptocurrency trading desk after a three-year hiatus and plans to once again support bitcoin futures trading, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to CoinDesk.
Read more: Gold and Bitcoin Won’t ‘Cannibalize’ Each Other: Goldman Sachs Analysts
