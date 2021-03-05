40% of Goldman Sachs Clients Reported Exposure to Crypto: Survey

Investment bank Goldman Sachs has conducted a client survey on digital assets and findings show positive sentiment toward the future of cryptocurrency investing.

The survey results showed that out of 280 respondents, 40% have exposure to cryptocurrencies and 54% predict the price of bitcoin will between $40,000 to $100,000. News of the survey was first reported by The Block.

Other key takeaways include 61% of respondents expect their digital assets to increase in the next 12-24 months and 32% were most interested in prime brokerage for physical or spot to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies.

Looking ahead, 22% of respondents predict the price of bitcoin will be over $100,000 in 12 months while 34% believe regulation and mandate permissions are the greatest hurdles to start allocating for the digital assets sector.

On March 1, reports emerged that Goldman Sachs is relaunching its cryptocurrency trading desk after a three-year hiatus and plans to once again support bitcoin futures trading, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to CoinDesk.

Read more: Gold and Bitcoin Won’t ‘Cannibalize’ Each Other: Goldman Sachs Analysts

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.