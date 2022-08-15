40% of Americans Have a Side Hustle. Should You Get One?

In the United States, having a side hustle is now the norm. Many people are taking on extra gigs in addition to working a full-time job as a way to boost their income and reach their financial goals sooner. If you feel uneasy about your current financial situation, you may consider taking on a side hustle. Should you get one?

According to a recent Zapier report, the side hustle economy is growing. The study found that 40% of Americans currently have a side hustle, up from 34% in December 2020. While some Americans don't yet work a side hustle, many plan to start one in 2022.

One way to increase income is to get another job or side hustle. Many traditional jobs, even part-time ones, aren't flexible. Workers may be required to work set times or dates or commit a certain amount of time to the job each week.

That can be difficult to do for Americans already working a full-time job or for those with family or other life commitments. On the other hand, a side hustle might be a more flexible solution for Americans who want to bring in more income while working in their free time.

Could a side hustle be a good option for you?

If you want to increase your income, you may wonder if getting a side hustle makes sense. If you have extra time and the desire to work more, it may be an excellent option to explore.

Not all side hustles are created equal. It's a good idea to research side hustle options before committing to one. You should also consider your own skills and interests. Be realistic about what will work well for your lifestyle, schedule, and abilities.

You should also consider the income potential of a side hustle before getting involved. While many side hustles can be lucrative for the average person, not all are. But choosing one with more income potential could be beneficial for your bank account.

Five benefits that can come from working a side hustle

Here are five financial benefits you may be able to experience by committing to a side hustle opportunity:

Increase your income: A side hustle could allow you to increase your income. While there aren't guarantees about how much money you'll bring in, if you do the work and are good at it, you could bring in more money, which could give you more control over your financial situation. Diversify your income: It's a smart idea to diversify your income. If you only rely on one income source (such as a full-time job), you could be in a difficult spot if suddenly you lose your primary source of income. By having multiple income streams, you can protect your finances. Pay off debt faster: With more income coming in, you may be able to pay off debt faster. The longer you let high-interest debt sit without paying it off, the faster your debt will accumulate. Save for the future: You could increase your savings with more income. Whether you're looking to increase your emergency savings fund or want to invest for retirement, a boost in income could help you reach your savings goals faster. Find a better-paying career: With a side hustle, you may be able to build your skills and explore different industries. For some people, a side hustle opens up new work opportunities. By beginning a side hustle you may be able to find a more fulfilling or better-paying career, or make your self-employment dreams a reality.

Increasing your income is one of many ways to improve your financial situation. Check out these personal finance resources if you're looking for additional tips.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until nearly 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.