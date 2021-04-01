40 North raises offer for chemical firm W.R. Grace to $4.6 bln

April 1 (Reuters) - 40 North Management LLC said on Thursday it had raised its bid for chemical company W.R. Grace & Co GRA.N to $4.63 billion.

Two previous offers from 40 North, W. R. Grace's top shareholder, were rejected as inadequate, the latest valuing the company at $65 per share in January.

The original offer was for $60 per share.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

