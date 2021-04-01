US Markets
40 North raises bid for chemical firm W.R. Grace to $4.6 bln

Reuters
Investment manager 40 North Management LLC said on Thursday it had sweetened its bid for W.R. Grace & Co to $4.63 billion, or $70 per share, from a previous offer of $65 per share of the chemical company.

April 1 (Reuters) - Investment manager 40 North Management LLC said on Thursday it had sweetened its bid for W.R. Grace & Co GRA.N to $4.63 billion, or $70 per share, from a previous offer of $65 per share of the chemical company.

W.R. Grace had rejected previous unsolicited offers from 40 North, its top shareholder, as inadequate.

Thursday's offer represents a premium of 16.9% to W.R. Grace's last close. Shares of the company were up nearly 6% in premarket trading.

W.R. Grace did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

