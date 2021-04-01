Markets
40 North Management Announces Best And Final Offer For W.R. Grace

(RTTNews) - 40 North Management LLC increased its offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of W.R. Grace & Co (GRA) common stock for $70 per share in cash. 40 North determined that its proposal represents its best and final offer. 40 North is a fundamentally-based investment platform focused on public equities.

40 North Management noted that its proposal is subject only to confirmatory diligence, which it expects to be able to complete in two weeks. The offer does not require any internal corporate or shareholder approvals.

