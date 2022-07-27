4.4%of this Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Insiders were net sellers of Cass Information Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CASS ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Cass Information Systems Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President of Expense Management Services, Gary Langfitt, sold US$63k worth of shares at a price of US$42.24 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$36.15). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Gary Langfitt was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:CASS Insider Trading Volume July 27th 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Cass Information Systems insiders own about US$14m worth of shares. That equates to 2.9% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cass Information Systems Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Cass Information Systems insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Still, the insider transactions at Cass Information Systems in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

