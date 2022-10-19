4.1%of this National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in National Research Corporation's (NASDAQ:NRC ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At National Research

Notably, that recent sale by Founder Michael Hays was not the only time they sold National Research shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$8.9m worth of shares at a price of US$36.00 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$40.37, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 4.1%of Michael Hays's holding.

Michael Hays sold a total of 718.83k shares over the year at an average price of US$39.99. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

National Research Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of National Research shares. In total, Founder Michael Hays dumped US$7.4m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does National Research Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. National Research insiders own about US$426m worth of shares (which is 43% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About National Research Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since National Research is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for National Research you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

