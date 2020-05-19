Markets

4.1 Million U.S. Homeowners Are Now in Mortgage Forbearance Plans

Contributor
Bram Berkowitz The Motley Fool
Published

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association's most recent Forbearance and Call Volume Survey, there are now 4.1 million U.S. homeowners in mortgage forbearance plans. Based on its figures, loans in forbearance now make up 8.16% of all U.S. mortgages, up from just 2.66% on April 1.

The most recent survey covered the period from May 4 through May 10, and represents almost 77% of the first-mortgage servicing market (38.3 million loans).

People negotiating

Image Source: Getty

Borrowers in forbearance have temporarily paused or reduced their monthly payments. They still will have to repay the money at some point in the future, but have been given a break due to the speed and intensity with which the COVID-19 pandemic struck the economy.

"The pace of forbearance requests continued to slow in the second week of May, but the share of loans in forbearance increased," said Mike Fratantoni,  senior vice president and chief economist of the Mortgage Bankers Association, in a statement. "There has been a pronounced flattening in loans put into forbearance -- despite April's uniformly negative economic data, remarkably high unemployment, and it now being past May payment due dates."

Mortgages backed by the government-owned corporation Ginnie Mae again had the largest fraction of its loans in forbearance by investor type at 11.26%.

The number of loans in forbearance for depository servicers rose to 8.99%, while the number of loans in forbearance for independent mortgage bank servicers increased to 7.85%.

"FHA and VA borrowers are more likely to be employed in the sectors hardest hit in this crisis, which is why more than 11 percent of Ginnie Mae loans are currently in forbearance," said Fratantoni.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 2/1/20

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular