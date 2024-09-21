4 of Your Favorite Businesses That Raised Membership Prices in 2024

Everything is more expensive these days: from housing to groceries and other everyday essentials, we’re all feeling the financial squeeze. You may have also noticed that some popular businesses and streaming services have all raised their prices too.

Here are four popular businesses and services that raised their membership fees in 2024, according to Costco, USA Today, Indie Wire, and FlickDirect.

Costco

One of the most notorious warehouse wholesale retailers is jacking up their prices. Costco recently announced that starting September 1, 2024, it increased annual membership fees to $65 (an increase of $5) for U.S. and Canada Gold Star (individual), Business, and Business add-on members.

Annual membership fees for Executive Memberships in the U.S. and Canada have also increased, from $120 to $130 (Primary membership of $65, plus the Executive upgrade of $65).

However, one positive change is that the maximum annual 2% Reward associated with the Executive Membership will increase from $1,000 to $1,250.

Planet Fitness

This past summer, Planet Fitness raised the price of its Classic membership by 50%, from $10 to $15 per month. This is the first time the popular gym chain has raised its basic membership fee since 1998.

The company is considering price testing for their Black Card membership tier as well, currently priced at $24.99 per month (the membership fee may be higher in some states).

Peacock

Peacock provided creative new programming to showcase the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, live in real-time. The platform also strategically raised its fees right before the games began.

Beginning on July 18, 2024, the price of Peacock Premium for new subscribers increased to $7.99 per month and $79.99 for an annual subscription.

For Peacock Premium Plus (without ads), prices went up to $13.99 per month and $139.99 for an annual subscription.

MAX

Warner Bros. Discovery’s MAX, one of the most popular streaming services these days, has also upped its prices in line with some of its competitors.

Unexpectedly on June 4, 2024, Max raised the price of its ad-free tier to $16.99 per month and $169.99 for an annual subscription. The price of its Ultimate tier increased to $20.99 per month and $209.99 for an annual subscription. Interestingly enough, this price increase went into effect just ahead of the debut of Season 2 of “House of the Dragon.”

For now, the MAX with ads tier pricing remains unchanged at $9.99 per month and $99.99 per year.

