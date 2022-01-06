4 X-Factors That Could Send BICO's Stock Soaring

In this segment of "Industry Focus" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Dec. 15, Tech Host Dylan Lewis and Analyst Yasser El-Shimy discuss some encouraging signs for BICO (OM: BICO) stock.

Dylan Lewis: What other X factors do you see with this company or what other things should people be paying attention to as they're checking it out?

Yasser El-Shimy: I would just reiterate, they are the pioneer in this field of bioconvergence. They've created effectively a one-stop-shop ecosystem for a lot of research labs and medical labs that handles the entire workflow process from sample handling all the way to production.

They have excellent commercial execution. They've been able to persistently close deals. They are customer-first, and that's very important to see, especially in this business. They actually credit the reason behind most of their acquisitions and most of their innovations in the field to their customers, giving them feedback on what they need.

The CEO actually travels to meet with lab professionals all across the world and talks to them about what their needs are and then develops the products to meet those needs. Finally, I would say they are writing a pretty potentially explosive secular demand trend for regenerative precision and personalized medicine.

As we see more and more developments in biotech and especially in some synthetic DNA and synthetic biology, companies like Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), Twist Biosciences (NASDAQ: TWST), and so on have been leading that field. BICO should stand to benefit quite a bit from that secular trend.

Dylan Lewis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Yasser El-Shimy owns BICO Group AB and Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Twist Bioscience Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

