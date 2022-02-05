4 Well-Paying Side Hustles for Animal Lovers

If you're falling behind on your bills or having trouble keeping up with your living costs, then it pays to consider getting a side hustle. That extra money could really come in handy in covering your expenses without stress.

Even if you're doing okay financially, a side hustle could get you closer to your financial goals. Those could include funding an IRA for retirement, paying off credit card debt, or saving up for a down payment on a home.

But if you're going to pursue a side hustle, it might as well be a gig you love. If you're a fan of animals, here are four options worth looking at.

1. Pet sitter

Not all vacations are pet-friendly. And many families would rather leave their pets with a trusted sitter than board them in a kennel. That's where you come in.

If you're willing and able to open your home to another family's pet, or watch someone's pet in their home, you could make pretty good money caring for animals while their owners are away. To get started, create an account on sites like Rover.com to give yourself more visibility.

2. Dog walker

If you work full-time but have a flexible schedule, then it may be possible to pick up some dog-walking shifts during the day. That could be a great money-maker, not to mention a prime opportunity to enjoy fresh air and exercise rather than stay glued to your desk all day.

The only thing to keep in mind is you'll generally need to commit to a preset schedule if you'll be walking dogs. You'll need to make sure that won't interfere with your main job.

3. Pet photographer

If you're good with a camera, you can offer your services as a pet photographer. Some pet owners may be willing to pay good money for the perfect picture of their furry friend, so if you have those skills and love animals, you can combine them for cash on the side.

4. Pet blogger

It may be the case you love animals but don't have the option to take on a side hustle like pet sitting or dog walking -- say, because your own pet doesn't do well with other animals or your work schedule won't allow you to take long breaks during the day. But that doesn't mean your side hustle can't be pet-related.

If you have strong writing skills, you can look into opportunities to blog about pets, whether for a local pet store, groomer, or veterinarian. You may even be able to get a job sampling pet products and writing reviews.

It also pays to see if any of your favorite pet blogs or magazines are looking for guest posts. While this may not offer the same consistent income as something like a dog-walking gig, it could still be a nice way to branch out and earn extra income on the side.

Being an animal lover could open the door to a host of side hustle opportunities. It pays to look into the different ways you can turn that passion of yours into an income stream that helps you shore up your finances and meet your personal goals.

