4 Ways Your Medicare Part D Plan May Have Changed in 2026

Key Points

It's common for Part D drug plans to change from one year to the next.

You may be looking at different premium costs or higher copays.

Your pharmacy network may have changed as well.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

While Medicare Parts A and B offer standard coverage for all enrollees, your prescription costs and coverage will hinge on the specific Part D drug plan you choose. It's common for these plans to change from year to year, though. And some of those changes could result in higher costs. Here are a few ways your Medicare Part D plan may have changed in 2026.

1. Your premiums may have risen

Although some $0 premium Medicare Part D plans exist, many people pay a premium each month for drug coverage. If your premium costs have increased this year, you'll need to factor that into your budget.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

2. Your deductible may have increased

Most Medicare Part D plans have an annual deductible you need to meet. It's not uncommon for deductibles to increase, so make sure you know what amount you're looking at this year. You'll generally need to pay the full cost for your medications until that deductible is met.

3. You may be looking at higher drug copays

Medicare Part D plans use formularies to group medications into different tiers. The higher the tier, the higher your out-of-pocket costs will generally be.

It may be that the medications you take have moved into a higher tier this year. If so, you could be looking at higher costs. If money is tight and you're struggling to afford your medications, you may want to talk to your doctor about generics or other alternatives. There may also be a drug assistance program you qualify for based on your income, so it pays to do some research.

4. Your preferred pharmacy network may have changed

It's a pretty standard practice for Medicare Part D drug plans to have a preferred pharmacy network. If that pharmacy network changed in 2026, it's an important thing to know about.

Going outside your plan's preferred pharmacies could mean paying a lot more for your medications -- as much as the full cost, in fact. You may be able to get reimbursed if you go outside of your plan's network, but then you'll need to submit claims and hope they're processed quickly. Your best bet, therefore, is generally to stay within your plan's preferred network.

Stay in the know

Healthcare might be a huge retirement expense of yours, especially in the context of medication. It's important to be aware of changes to your Part D drug plan so you're able to cover the cost of your medications with as little stress as possible.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.