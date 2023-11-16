4 Ways To Use Your Home Equity For Remodeling

If you have enough home equity and good credit, your home’s equity could be a low-cost way to finance a home remodeling project.

Since remodeling can be expensive, you may not have the cash on hand to pay for the improvements you want to make. Or maybe you have the cash but want to leave it in your savings account for a true emergency.

Here’s what you need to know about borrowing against your equity to pay for home improvements and four ways to do it.

Can You Use a Home Equity Loan To Remodel?

You can use a home equity loan to remodel your home, and these loans typically don’t have restrictions on how you can use the money.

In fact, home improvement projects can be one of the better ways to use a home equity loan. While they don’t always improve your home’s resale value by the cost of the project, they will add functionality and beauty to the place where you spend most of your time.

How To Use Home Equity To Remodel

There are four ways to use your home equity to remodel. One will likely be more appealing to you than the others depending on your financial circumstances, risk tolerance and remodeling plans.

Home Equity Loan

A home equity loan lets you borrow a lump sum at a fixed rate with a payback period of up to 30 years.

The biggest risk with a home equity loan—or any other form of home equity borrowing—is that your loan servicer could foreclose on your property because your home serves as collateral for the loan. Your home equity loan is separate from your mortgage, and they’ll be repaid simultaneously once the loan enters repayment.

Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC)

A HELOC gives you access to a predetermined amount of home equity that you can borrow against as you need it. This financing option can be a good choice if you have ongoing expenses.

The interest rate will be variable, but you’ll often have the option to make interest-only payments for the first several years of the loan. For example, you might have 10 years of interest-only payments followed by 20 years of fully amortized interest and principal payments.

Cash-out Refinance

A cash-out refinance can be the best way to tap your home equity if your existing mortgage has a higher rate than you qualify for now. Instead of taking out a second mortgage, you’ll replace your existing mortgage with a new one that has a higher balance and, ideally, a lower rate.

You can choose a fixed or adjustable-rate loan on a cash-out refinance and get a term as long as 30 years.

Home Equity Agreement

A home equity agreement lets you access a lump sum of equity through an arrangement with an investment company. You don’t make any loan payments for as long as the agreement lasts.

When the agreement ends, you can repay the investor in cash, by borrowing money or by selling your home. The amount you’ll owe depends on your home’s change in value and how much equity the investor advanced you at the beginning of the agreement.

Using Home Equity To Remodel a Different Property

You can actually use your home equity to remodel (or even purchase) a property other than the one you’re borrowing against. Leveraging your home in this way, while risky, is a popular strategy for building equity through real estate investing.

For example, if you had 50% equity in your primary residence, you could use a home equity loan to remodel the rental home that you only have 10% equity in. This strategy has a few advantages: You’re more likely to qualify for a loan, you’ll have more lenders to choose from, you’ll be able to borrow more and you’ll likely be offered a lower interest rate than a loan borrowed against the investment property.

It’s harder to find a lender that allows a combined loan-to-value ratio up to 95% or 100%, which is what you’d need in order to borrow against your investment property. Plus, loans secured by investment properties tend to cost more than loans secured by the home where you sleep at night.

Pros and Cons of Using Home Equity To Remodel

The risks of using your home equity for remodeling are similar to the risks of using your home equity for any other reason. That said, there are a couple of unique considerations related to return on investment.

Pros

Less costly. Loans secured by your home are often the least expensive way to borrow money, especially when you want 10 to 30 years repayment terms. Interest may be tax deductible. If you itemize your tax deductions, you can deduct the interest you pay on up to $750,000 in home equity debt when you use the money to buy, build or substantially improve your home. Increase your home’s value. If you’re moving soon and your home is functionally or aesthetically dated, strategic improvements could help your home sell for more money. Ask several local agents what projects might be worth it, and spend judiciously. Borrow a lot of money. Your home equity may be one of your greatest assets, and remodeling projects can be expensive. If you’ve paid down your first mortgage substantially or your home’s value has increased, you may be able to borrow more than you would with alternatives, such as personal loans.

Cons

Increases foreclosure risk. Taking on a new financial obligation without a corresponding increase in income or decrease in expenses will make your budget tighter. If something unexpected happens, repaying your home equity loan could be challenging. Stop paying it and the lender might foreclose, depending on your home’s value and whether your home equity loan is in first or second position. Interest won’t be deductible for most taxpayers. Most people have claimed the standard deduction since it doubled in 2018. As a result, it may not be advantageous to itemize your deductions. Unlikely to increase your home’s value. Most remodeling projects don’t increase a home’s value even immediately upon completion. As the years go by and the remodeling work becomes outdated, you’re even less likely to recoup what you spent if you decide to sell. Closing costs make borrowing more expensive. The closing costs on a home equity loan may be 2% to 5% of the amount borrowed, or $2,000 to $5,000 for every $100,000 borrowed. However, some lenders offer competitively priced home equity loans with no closing costs.

Any time you remodel your home substantially, regardless of how you pay for it, your property tax bill and homeowners insurance premiums may go up—especially if you’re adding square footage. It’s a good idea to check with your local tax assessor and your insurance company before undertaking any remodeling project. It may have long-term costs that go beyond loan interest.

Using a HELOC vs. Home Equity Loan for Remodeling

A HELOC can be a good choice when you aren’t sure of your project’s total cost and the renovations will be drawn out. It might make sense if you’ve purchased a fixer-upper and won’t fully know what condition the plumbing, electrical and other systems are in until you start the work.

A HELOC can also make sense when you want your monthly payments to be as low as possible in the near term with interest-only payments or a teaser rate. But you’ll need to be comfortable making higher principal and interest payments later.

Plus, you’ll face the risk that your monthly payments could fluctuate considerably when interest rates change. Also, your loan servicer could reduce or freeze your credit line if your financial circumstances or market conditions worsen.

A home equity loan can be a good choice when you’re doing a large project that you’ll pay for all at once (or over several months) and want the certainty of fixed monthly payments.

Some lenders make it possible to enjoy the best of both worlds by offering a fixed-rate option on a home equity line of credit.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.