4 Ways To Use Points For A Barbie Dream Vacation

Life in plastic is indeed fantastic.

If “Barbie” the movie has you thinking pink but you’re not quite ready to embrace Barbiecore at home, we’ve got some getaway ideas that will let you live that iconic Barbie life in smaller doses. Better yet, you can use your hotel points and save that pocket change for some more fantastic outfits. Pack your swimsuit and your high heels, grab Skipper and Midge and head off for the girl’s trip of your dreams.

Visit the Mother Ship at World of Barbie in Santa Monica, CA

While Barbie’s original DreamHouse may have been in Malibu, you’re given a rare chance to step into the Barbie-verse just down the road in Santa Monica. World of Barbie not only features a replica of Barbie’s full-size house, it also gives you the keys to her Dream Camper van, her Interstellar Rocket, her music studio and more.

After all that pink, you’ll want a calming place to rest your head. The Oceana Santa Monica, an LXR property, is pricey at 105,000 Hilton Honors points per night but the rate includes yoga classes and bike rentals along with a chauffeured car to get you around town in style.

Go Surf’s Up at the Pink Palace in Waikiki, Hawaii

The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Resort Collection property, is known for its rosy facade and has enjoyed the Pink Palace moniker for almost 100 years. Where better to catch some rays with your besties? Barbie lives the high life and the five-star service here is sure to deliver. Award nights start at 56,000 Bonvoy points per night so you can use that hard-earned cash for surfing lessons and luaus.

Take a Pink Jeep Tour in Sedona, AZ

For some Barbie lived the convertible lifestyle. But for many of us, the Barbie Jeep was the preferred method of getting Barbie from her job as floral designer/marine biologist/airline pilot back to the DreamHouse to get ready for her date with Ken. You can mimic Barbie’s ride by exploring Sedona’s Red Rocks with the “Pink Jeep and Sleep” package from the Sky Rock Sedona, a Tribute Portfolio property. Even better, you can use your Bonvoy points at the hotel. Rooms start at 50,000 Bonvoy points per night.

Crash in Barbie’s Dream Pad in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

This one requires a long flight, but if you’re lucky you might spot Barbie in the cockpit. If you’re already thinking about Southeast Asia, adding on a Barbie Staycation at the Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur could be a fantasy come true. The hotel has not only a Barbie room, but an entire floor devoted to the icon and her inimitable style.

At under $400 USD, you can enjoy an over-the-top themed 47-Square-Meter suite and a customized Barbie afternoon tea set including a doll of your own to take home. You can’t use points for this room, but you can earn World of Hyatt points for the stay. Alternatively you could use 12,000 points to book a regular room at this Hyatt Category 3 hotel and purchase just the tea set for around $50 USD.

Bottom Line

You don’t have to empty your wallet to get in on Barbie-mania. Just pull out your hotel points and let them take care of the hard part. Then you’ll only need your plastic—credit card, that is—to finance the fun extras.

