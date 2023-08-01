4 Ways To Use ChatGPT To Find the Best Deals on Major Appliances

Appliances are expensive.

If you’re in the market to replace aging appliances — or simply want to upgrade to your dream washer/dryer combo — you might have noticed that prices have gone a bit crazy in the last few years.

But before you decide to throw everything on a 29% interest credit card, there are some ways you can use artificial intelligence to make your appliances more affordable. ChatGPT can actually help you find the best deals on appliances, and get you a lower price, too.

Here are four ways to use ChatGPT to get the best deal on major appliances.

1. Ask ChatGPT About Top Rated Brands

Before you start shopping for appliances, you can ask ChatGPT to do some research for you. Have ChatGPT give an overview of what brands offer the best quality for the appliance you are looking for. Keep in mind that using ChatGPT 3.5 only has data up to 2021, so you may need to upgrade to ChatGPT Plus for more recent data.

ChatGPT Prompt

“What are the best dishwasher brands?”

ChatGPT Response

Here are some dishwasher brands that have historically received positive reviews:

Bosch: Bosch dishwashers are known for their quiet operation, energy efficiency and high-quality build. They often come with innovative features and are considered one of the top brands in the market.

Miele: Miele is a premium brand that offers high-end dishwashers known for their durability and performance. They are designed to last for many years and usually come with advanced features and technology.

KitchenAid: KitchenAid is well-regarded for its well-built and reliable dishwashers. They often offer a good balance of features and price point, making them popular among homeowners.

Samsung: Samsung has made a name for itself in the appliance industry, and [its] dishwashers are no exception. They offer modern designs and advanced features, catering to the tech-savvy consumers.

LG: LG dishwashers have gained popularity for their efficiency and thoughtful features. They often integrate smart technology and modern designs.

GE (General Electric): GE dishwashers are known for their solid performance and competitive pricing. [It offers] a wide range of models to suit various budgets and preferences.

Whirlpool: Whirlpool is a well-established brand that offers reliable and affordable dishwashers. [It has] a broad selection of models that cater to different needs.

Kenmore: Kenmore dishwashers, available at Sears, have been praised for their affordability and reliability.

When choosing a dishwasher, it’s essential to consider your specific needs, budget and available features. Reading customer reviews and consulting with appliance experts can help you make an informed decision based on the latest market trends and user experiences.

2. Ask ChatGPT To Compare Brands You Prefer

After finding a few brands you like, you can dig in further and ask ChatGPT to compare them. The more information you give ChatGPT about what you want, the better it can compare to help you narrow down your choice.

ChatGPT Prompt

“Can you compare Bosch, LG and GE dishwashers for me? I want a quiet dishwasher that doesn’t require me to ‘pre-wash’ the dishes before I put them in. I want it easy.”

ChatGPT Response

Sure, I’d be happy to compare Bosch, LG and GE dishwashers based on your preferences for quiet operation and the ability to handle dirty dishes without pre-washing. Please note that specific models and features may vary, so it’s essential to check the latest offerings from each brand when making your final decision.

Bosch Dishwashers:

Quiet Operation: Bosch dishwashers are well-known for their exceptionally quiet operation. Many models are equipped with advanced soundproofing technology and run at noise levels as low as 38-44 decibels, making them among the quietest dishwashers on the market. This is great if you prefer a peaceful kitchen environment.

Cleaning Performance: Bosch dishwashers generally have excellent cleaning performance, especially on heavily soiled dishes. They often come with various wash cycles and options, including high-temperature wash and sanitizing cycles to ensure thorough cleaning without the need for pre-rinsing.

Ease of Use: Bosch dishwashers typically offer user-friendly interfaces and intuitive controls. Some models come with features like a flexible third rack and adjustable racks, making loading and unloading dishes easier.

LG Dishwashers:

Quiet Operation: LG also offers dishwashers with low noise levels, generally ranging from 44-48 decibels. While not as quiet as Bosch’s models, they are still relatively silent during operation and suitable for a peaceful kitchen environment.

Cleaning Performance: LG dishwashers have advanced cleaning technologies, including multi-motion spray arms and powerful jets, which help in cleaning dishes effectively without pre-washing. They often have multiple wash cycles and settings to cater to different types of loads.

Ease of Use: LG designs its dishwashers with user-friendly features and intuitive controls. Some models come with smart connectivity options, allowing you to control the dishwasher remotely and monitor its status.

GE Dishwashers:

Quiet Operation: GE dishwashers usually operate at noise levels between 45-50 decibels, which is considered relatively quiet and suitable for most households.

Cleaning Performance: GE dishwashers often come with advanced wash systems and efficient filtration, ensuring good cleaning results even for dirty dishes. Some models have dedicated jets for heavily soiled items.

Ease of Use: GE dishwashers offer straightforward controls and easy-to-use features. They typically have adjustable racks and loading options to accommodate different types of dishes.

In summary, all three brands offer dishwashers with quiet operation and effective cleaning performance, making them suitable for your requirements. Bosch is particularly known for its exceptional quietness and reliable cleaning. LG provides advanced cleaning technologies and smart features, while GE offers reliable performance and ease of use. You can compare specific models from each brand that align with your budget and additional feature preferences to find the perfect dishwasher for your needs.

3. Ask ChatGPT What Stores Have Deals on the Appliance You Want

Once you find a brand you like, you’ll want to find out where you can find the best deals on appliances. While ChatGPT doesn’t have up-to-date information on all deal websites, it can point you in the right direction.

ChatGPT Prompt

“Where can I find the best deals on Bosch dishwashers?”

ChatGPT Response

Finding the best deals on Bosch dishwashers will depend on several factors, including your location, the time of year and ongoing promotions. Here are some general tips to help you find great deals on Bosch dishwashers:

Authorized Retailers and Websites: Start by checking out authorized Bosch retailers, both online and brick-and-mortar stores. Popular retailers like Home Depot, Lowe's, Best Buy and Sears… often offer competitive prices and promotions on Bosch dishwashers.

Holiday Sales and Special Events: Keep an eye on major holidays and special events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Memorial Day, Labor Day and Fourth of July. These occasions often feature significant discounts and promotions on appliances, including dishwashers.

Clearance Sales and Floor Models: Visit appliance stores to inquire about clearance sales and floor models. These items are often discounted to make way for new inventory, and floor models may be sold at a reduced price even though they're in excellent condition.

Online Retailers: Check popular online retailers like Amazon, eBay and Overstock for deals on Bosch dishwashers. Sometimes, online sellers may offer better prices than physical stores due to lower overhead costs.

Manufacturer's Website: Visit the official Bosch website to check for any ongoing promotions, rebates or special offers directly from the manufacturer. Bosch occasionally offers incentives, such as cash back or extended warranties.

Local Appliance Stores: Don't forget to explore smaller, local appliance stores in your area. They may have competitive prices and be willing to negotiate deals, especially if you're purchasing other appliances or considering a package deal.

Price Comparison Websites: Use price comparison websites to compare prices from different retailers and find the best deals. Websites like PriceGrabber, Google Shopping or Shopzilla can be helpful in this regard.

Sign Up for Newsletters and Alerts: Consider subscribing to newsletters or setting up price alerts on websites to be notified of any upcoming deals or promotions on Bosch dishwashers.

Consider Refurbished Models: Bosch-certified refurbished dishwashers can be a more affordable option without compromising on quality. Check with Bosch's official website or authorized retailers for refurbished models.

Always make sure to compare prices and read customer reviews to ensure you’re getting a good deal on a reliable Bosch dishwasher that meets your needs. Keep in mind that availability and pricing may vary depending on your location and the specific model you’re interested in.

4. Ask ChatGPT How To Negotiate The Purchase

Now that you have a list of places to compare prices, the last step to getting the best deal on your appliance is negotiating the price. While this can’t really be done when shopping online, you can ask ChatGPT how to haggle a lower price when shopping in person.

ChatGPT Prompt

“How can I negotiate the lowest price on a dishwasher?”

ChatGPT Response

Negotiating the lowest price on a dishwasher can be an effective way to save money. Here are some tips to help you negotiate a better deal:

Do Your Research: Before entering into negotiations, research the market price for the dishwasher model you're interested in. Look for the average price at different retailers and online stores. This knowledge will give you a better idea of a fair price and provide leverage during negotiations.

Compare Prices: Gather quotes from multiple retailers or online stores for the same dishwasher model. Having competing offers allows you to play one seller against another, increasing your chances of getting a better deal.

Look for Sales and Promotions: Keep an eye on special sales events, holidays and promotional periods when retailers are more likely to offer discounts. Use these opportunities to negotiate a lower price based on the ongoing promotions.

Consider Package Deals: If you're purchasing multiple appliances or items from the same retailer, inquire about package deals. Retailers might be more willing to negotiate on the price when you're making a larger purchase.

Negotiate in Person: If possible, visit a brick-and-mortar store and negotiate in person. Face-to-face interactions can be more persuasive than negotiating online or over the phone.

Be Polite and Respectful: Building rapport with the salesperson can be beneficial. Be polite and respectful during the negotiation process. A positive attitude can go a long way in getting the salesperson on your side.

Point Out Flaws: If there are any minor flaws or cosmetic damages on the dishwasher or its packaging, point them out during negotiations. This could give you leverage to request a discount.

Mention Competing Offers: If you have received better quotes from other sellers, let the salesperson know about it. Politely ask if they can match or beat the price.

Ask for Discounts or Incentives: Inquire about additional discounts, such as price matching, installation discounts or free delivery. Sometimes, retailers offer incentives to close the deal.

Be Prepared to Walk Away: If negotiations are not going as expected, be prepared to walk away. Sometimes, showing that you are willing to leave may prompt the seller to offer a better deal to keep your business.

Consider Buying Floor Models or Open-Box Items: If the dishwasher is in good condition, buying a floor model or open-box item can lead to significant savings. Ask the retailer about any available options.

Remember that negotiation success may vary depending on the retailer, current demand and the specific model you’re interested in. Stay patient and persistent, and don’t be afraid to explore different options to secure the best deal on your desired dishwasher.

Bottom Line

ChatGPT is like your personal shopping assistant, doing instant research for you, coming up with shopping strategies and helping you negotiate a deal on whatever you want to buy. While it can’t quickly give you up-to-date prices on websites, it can give you the strategies for shopping and finding the best deal on the appliance you want.

Just keep asking it questions, and it can help guide you in the right direction. But it’s up to you to negotiate and snag the best deal you can find.

