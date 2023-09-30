4 Ways to Stay Busy in Retirement That Won't Cost You a Fortune

One of the biggest issues retirees tend to run into is boredom. It's not easy to go from a full-time work schedule to suddenly having no schedule at all. And unless you live in an active retirement community with tons of amenities, you may find yourself growing restless at some point in time.

This especially holds true if you happen to retire without a whole lot of savings. There are plenty of seniors who live mostly on Social Security benefits. But people in that boat generally don't have a lot of options when it comes to things like travel and nightlife -- things that could otherwise occupy a lot of your time in retirement.

Of course, it's important to do what you can to avoid getting bored in retirement. Persistent boredom could lead to mental health issues, and you certainly don't want that.

The good news, though, is that you do have options for keeping busy as a retiree without breaking the bank. Here are some activities to look into.

1. Volunteering

Giving your time to a cause that's important to you could be a worthwhile way to spend your days in retirement. Not only might volunteering allow you to expand your social network, but it's apt to make you feel good about what you're doing with your time. And the best part? It may not cost you a penny, other than perhaps the expense of gas to get to your local animal shelter, food pantry, or place of worship.

2. Starting a book club

Libraries are a wonderful thing because they give you access to free entertainment on a regular basis. But if staying home alone getting lost in a book doesn't appeal to you -- say, you're a more social person -- then you can instead look to start a book club. Find a group of people and take turns hosting gatherings where you talk about not just plots and characters, but life in general.

3. Taking online classes

There are different courses you can enroll in to broaden your horizons, whether it's something academic, creative, or a mixture of both. Keeping your mind engaged is a really important thing to do in retirement, and taking courses allows you to do just that. Plus, you might develop skills that allow you to pursue new interests and income-earning opportunities. If you take a course on web design, for example, you'll then potentially have the option to moonlight in that capacity and drum up a little extra cash.

4. Spending time outdoors

There's something about fresh air and fantastic scenery that has the potential to put anyone in a good mood. Whether it's hiking, hopping on your bike and exploring a new trail, or simply taking a stroll near a local farm or garden, it pays to get outdoors as often as your health and the weather allow. Not only will it keep you busy, but it might help you stay in great shape, thereby reducing the amount of money you have to spend on healthcare expenses.

Staying busy on a budget in retirement is more than doable. Look to these options if you're short on funds but don't want to spend your days stuck at home -- and stuck in a rut.

The $21,756 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $21,756 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.