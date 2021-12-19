4 Ways to Spend Less on Groceries in 2022

Image source: Getty Images

No matter where you live or where you shop for food, you've probably noticed that the cost of groceries has gone way up. We can thank inflation for that.

Unfortunately, it looks like inflation may be here to stay a while. And that means consumers could face high food costs well into 2022. If you're eager to spend less on supermarket bills in the coming year, here are some tips worth employing.

1. Actively research sales

If there are staple items in your household you use frequently, like milk, then researching sale prices every other day may not be a reasonable thing to do (unless you've got loads of free time on your hands). But when it comes to buying pricier items you don't use up as quickly, take some time to see if any stores in your area have them at a discount.

If you don't get supermarket circulars in the mail, just go online -- they're all available right on your computer screen. And if there are good deals to be had, doing your weekly shopping at more than one store could keep a little extra cash in your bank account.

2. Take better inventory at home

How often do you buy something at the supermarket, only to realize you have that item stuffed in the back of your fridge or the corner of your pantry? Many of us make the mistake of buying products we already have, but that can lead to food waste -- and wasted money.

Before you hit the store for a major grocery haul, spend a little time taking inventory at home. Look through your fridge, freezer, and pantry and make a note of what you have. In fact, you may want to maintain a spreadsheet of the items you're stocked on and then update it as you run low for more efficient shopping overall.

3. Plan out your meals

When you're busy during the workweek, it can be tempting to come home, see what's in the fridge, and just throw something together. But if you take some time to plan out your meals, you might manage to shop more efficiently for ingredients and save yourself money in the process. Plus, if you get more organized about meal prep, you might manage to do more cooking -- and spend less money on budget-busters like delivery and takeout.

4. Buy in bulk when it makes sense

If there are products you use in your household frequently, then stocking up on them in bulk could help you spend less. But be careful. The danger of purchasing food in bulk is having it spoil before you get a chance to use it. And if that happens, you won't save money -- you'll waste it.

What's more, before you buy anything in bulk, make sure you have room to store it. If you're buying nonperishables and run out of room in your pantry, you could always stick some giant cereal boxes or bags of rice in the corner of your dining room until space frees up. But if you buy a giant pack of frozen chicken nuggets and run out of freezer space, you're out of luck.

The less money you spend on groceries in the coming year, the more you'll have available for other bills and also for other goals -- like paying off debt or boosting your savings. Use these tips to slash your supermarket costs without having to give up the products you love.

