4 Ways to Score Cheap Halloween Candy Your Trick-or-Treaters Will Love

Whether you love Halloween or could take it or leave it, if you live in a neighborhood that's loaded with kids, you can pretty much bank on a constant stream of visitors come Oct. 31. And chances are, you don't want to let those costumed kids down.

But what if money has gotten exceedingly tight these last few months? If that's the case, you're in good company. Many people are feeling squeezed these days due to inflation and are trying to cut back on spending to make up for higher living costs.

Discover: Rare $300 welcome bonus card

More: These 0% intro APR credit cards made our best-of list

The good news, though, is that you don't have to spend a lot of money to dish out a host of Halloween goodies. You just need to shop for them strategically. Here are a few options for scoring Halloween candy without racking up a huge credit card tab in the process.

1. Turn to your local warehouse club store

If you have a membership to Costco or Sam's Club, it pays to pop by in October. You'll commonly find different options for purchasing Halloween candy in bulk, including variety packs that save you the hassle of having to buy multiple bags. Of course, one caveat here is that you might end up with a lot of candy if you're going this route. If you don't tend to get many trick-or-treaters, you may want to skip the warehouse club-sized bags (unless you're happy to eat a bunch of leftover candy yourself).

2. Check out your local supermarket's sales

You'd think supermarkets would take advantage of Halloween by jacking up the price of candy in the weeks leading up to it. But actually, fun-sized candy is often discounted around mid-October, so if you don't expect too many kids to show up to your door, snagging an on-sale bag or two from the grocery store may be your best bet.

3. Visit your local dollar store

While your local dollar store may only have a limited selection of candy, the good news is that you can buy several bags at a very low price point per bag. And while the candy you buy there may not have the longest shelf life, as long as it's not expired, you should feel comfortable giving it out on Halloween. Chances are, the kids who collect that candy will have it devoured within weeks.

4. Order your candy online

If you're giving out Halloween candy at your kids' school or commonly get dozens upon dozens of trick-or-treaters, then it pays to do a little research and see what deals you can find online. You might manage to score low-cost candy by buying it in bulk on Amazon. Or, check out sites like Oriental Trading, where you can buy not just candy, but Halloween-themed pencils, toys, and stickers for added variety (or to accommodate kids who have food allergies and typically have to pass on candy).

Halloween is a holiday so many children (and adults) look forward to. If you want to make it a fun one without spending a fortune, follow these tips to load up on low-cost candy. And don't forget to buy a little extra so you have some left over for yourself.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.