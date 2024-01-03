4 Ways To Prepare Your Finances for These 6 Major Milestones in 2024

It’s official — Americans have big goals for 2024.

According to a recent survey published by GOBankingRates, over 38% of participants plan on purchasing a new car, while another 24% plan to purchase a new home. Other readers plan on retiring (6%), getting married (8%), going on a vacation (25%), and expanding the family (11%) as well as other goals not listed (29%).

These financial milestones and many others are ones you can accomplish with a few of the tips below.

Get Clear on Your Goals

Financial therapist and the voice behind Mind Money Balance, Lindsay Bryan-Podvin suggested, “Going deeper than the superficial or the obvious, such as ‘I want to buy a home to build equity and have somewhere to live,’ means answering with curiosity.”

A more meaningful answer might be that you want a stable environment that no one can disrupt and that you have control over.

The first step to accomplishing any goal in life is to get clear on it. Sit down with a pen and piece of paper, or open a notes app on your phone and think about what you want to achieve this year.

If your financial goal is to save up for a wedding like the other 8% of our surveyed readers, write a list of everything you need to pay for your wedding so that you know exactly how much you need to save and for what. Then, go deeper. A wedding could celebrate your love for the one you want to spend the rest of your life with.

Pick a Budgeting Strategy You Can Stick To

If you cringe when you hear the B-word, you’re not alone. Many people have had a negative experience with budgeting that makes them shy away from it.

Regardless, Budgeting is an essential part of money management. Knowing where your money is going is crucial to achieving your financial goals. If you’re not tracking your spending, you end up working for your money instead of your money working for you.

Negative budgeting experiences are often due to a specific budgeting strategy. Budgeting, like dating, is different for everyone. Consider trying out one of these four budgeting strategies this year:

Zero-Based Budgeting

This budgeting method accounts for every single dollar that comes your way. Zero-base budgeting keeps track of your spending in every category so that you can reduce spending faster than usual.

50/30/20 Method

With this budget, 50%% of your income goes toward your needs, 30% toward your wants and 20% toward your financial goals.

Cash Envelopes

Also known as cash stuffing, this method requires you to use physical cash for your purchases by assigning a dollar amount to a category and only spending from this envelope. By making money tangible, people tend to spend less than they would normally spend with a debit card.

Pay Yourself First

This method is straightforward. You simply pick a designated amount of money toward your financial goals and then spend what’s left on your needs and wants.

Be Realistic With Your Expenses

When it comes to spending your money, Podvin said, “I love reminding clients that cost-cutting can be temporary while they work on saving up for a particular goal.”

Thinking in extremes, like cutting out entire categories of your budget when you are used to being flexible, can set you up for failure without realizing it. A time will pop up when you want to celebrate or grab that massage, only to beat yourself up later for not being disciplined with your spending.

Podvin recommends giving yourself a small timeframe and rework your wording to remind you what you’re sacrificing for. For example, you can say, “I’m taking a break from eating out for the next month to help save for the vacation I want to take.”

Another way to be realistic with your expenses is to review your bank and credit card statements from the previous month to see where you spend the most. Once you know your baseline, try cutting back in small increments. If you’ve spent $300 on eating out, aim for $250 and then transfer the other $50 toward your savings account.

Cutbacks here and there will add up without leaving you feeling deprived.

Do Your Research

One of the best ways to make your money go farther when accomplishing any of these financial milestones is to plan ahead as much as possible. Some questions to ask yourself when you start are:

When Is the Best Time To Purchase the Item?

It’s true. There are better times to buy items you’re looking for throughout the year. For example, furniture is sold at its lowest during three-day holiday weekends like Martin Luther King Jr. Day, President’s Day and Memorial Day. Electronics commonly go on sale during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

But it doesn’t stop there. You can even ask this question when looking to purchase a new car (toward the end of the year when they are making room for the following year’s models) or looking for your dream home during the winter (most families move during the summer to coalign with the upcoming school year).

How Much Do I Need To Make This a Reality?

It’s easier to save for a specific amount of money toward a goal than just saving in general. Knowing how much money you’ll need to make your dreams a reality will motivate you to save faster since there is now an end in sight. So, instead of just saving for a house, say you’re going to save a designated amount for a down payment so that you’re ready to buy when the time is right.

What Is Required To Ensure I Get the Best Deal Possible?

More significant purchases may require financing, and with financing comes terms and conditions. This can include paying interest and other fees associated with a loan.

To get the best possible deal, check your credit report to ensure you can get a lower interest rate with an affordable payment. If you can’t swing it, use this time to clean up your credit and save for a down payment or deposit to help lenders consider you for financing.

Hitting a significant financial milestone in 2024 is not only doable, but you owe it to yourself to achieve it.

