4 Ways to Measure to Your Tech Stack During Times of Market Turmoil

The volatility rolling through the markets due to the coronavirus has tested many global trading platforms from a technology, infrastructure, and security standpoint. Large swings in trading have triggered market wide circuit breakers several times, and making sure a firm’s execution technology can handle this unprecedented market volatility is of the utmost importance.

In a new guide, Nasdaq Market Technology outlines four aspects a firm should consider when evaluating the strength and agility of its platform.

Technology

Given the recent market volatility, a firm should consider whether its platform is well equipped to handle incredible volumes of data, evaluating whether there are throughput or latency issues, among others.

Competition

During this unprecedented time, setting yourself apart from the competition is essential to attracting and maintaining clients. Therefore, management should consider factors such as trading technology and market share in relation to their peers.

Regulation

The ability to ensure regulatory compliance is critical to mitigating financial and reputational risk and management should have a firm understanding of the regulatory environments and requirements per region, market and asset class.

Cost

Firms should also consider the cost of its trading technology, and whether that cost is at odds with business goals and competing for internal resources.

After reviewing these key factors, you should have a strong indication of where your execution platform stands in this competitive market. The technology stack that your execution platform operates on, and the standards that this technology is held to, play a key role in determining your firm’s ability to remain profitable during periods of market volatility.

The Nasdaq Execution Services business has exhibited stability for its clients during these turbulent conditions, proving to be the standard-bearer for the trading industry.