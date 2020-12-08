4 Ways To Get A Low-Down-Payment Mortgage Without An FHA Loan

Federal Housing Administration loans, which only require a 3.5% down payment, can be a lifeline to borrowers with limited savings and blemished credit. The downside? They come with expensive up-front and ongoing mortgage insurance premiums.

But if your credit score is 620 or higher, you could save money with a HomeReady, Standard 97, HomeOne or Home Possible mortgage. Not only will you save on mortgage insurance, but these loans only require a 3% down payment.

Fannie Mae’s HomeReady Mortgage

You can qualify for a HomeReady mortgage from Fannie Mae—one of the two government-sponsored entities that support the U.S. home finance system—if you have:

A credit score of at least 620.

An income no higher than 80% of the area median income for your home’s location. Use the AMI lookup tool to see what the limit is for any property address.

A debt-to-income (DTI) ratio no higher than 50%.

You can use this loan to purchase or refinance a one-unit home, and you don’t need to be a first-time homebuyer. You even can get down payment assistance from a gift, grant or a Community Seconds loan from a government agency, nonprofit or employer. With 3% down, you must take out a fixed-rate loan, not an adjustable-rate mortgage.

You will have to pay for private mortgage insurance (PMI) if you put down less than 20%, but you can cancel it once you have 20% equity. With an FHA loan, you would have to pay monthly mortgage insurance premiums for at least 11 years, if not for the life of the loan, as well as an up-front mortgage insurance premium of 1.75% of the loan amount. A HomeReady loan could save you thousands, if not tens of thousands of dollars, on mortgage insurance.

A unique aspect of a HomeReady mortgage is that if you’ve been receiving income from a boarder for at least nine of the last 12 months, you can count it toward up to 30% of the income you need to qualify for your mortgage, assuming the income will continue. You also can use projected income from an accessory dwelling unit on the financed property to help you qualify.

A HomeReady mortgage also could be a good option if you have a parent who is willing to be a co-borrower but won’t be living with you. Their income (and debts) can be added to yours to help you qualify if you can’t on your own. But it could also put you over the income limit to qualify for the HomeReady program—in which case you might try for a Standard 97 loan, described next.

Remember, though, that a co-borrower takes on all the same risks and responsibilities for the loan that you do, so it’s a major ask.

Fannie Mae’s Standard 97 Home Loan

Fannie Mae also offers a Standard 97 loan, where 97 stands for the percentage of the home’s value you’ll be financing. In other words, it’s another 3% down mortgage. To qualify, you must be a first-time homebuyer, meaning you haven’t owned a home in the last three years. You also can use this loan to refinance a home loan owned by Fannie Mae.

As with a HomeReady loan, you can use a non-occupant borrower to help you qualify. The programs also have the same credit score, PMI, and DTI requirements. Again, you’ll need to be financing a one-unit single-family home using a fixed-rate loan.

Standard 97 loans don’t have income limits, so they might be a good option if your income is too high for a HomeReady loan.You’ll still be allowed to get down payment assistance in the form of a gift, grant or Community Seconds loan. However, a Standard 97 loan does not allow you to use boarder income or accessory dwelling unit income to qualify.

Freddie Mac’s Home Possible Mortgage

Freddie Mac’s Home Possible mortgage is similar to Fannie Mae’s HomeReady mortgage. It’s designed to help very low- to moderate- income individuals buy a home.

Like HomeReady, your income can be as high as 80% of the area median income. In low-income census tracts, there is no income limit. The Home Possible Income and Property eligibility tool can help you see whether you might qualify.

Another unique feature of this loan is that it lets you apply so-called “sweat equity” toward as much as 100% of your down payment and closing costs. Freddie Mac defines sweat equity as “materials provided or labor completed by a borrower prior to closing on a property. The value of the labor they provide and the money they spend on materials to renovate the home is considered equivalent to personal funds.” HomeReady loans also allow for sweat equity, but only if you contribute at least 3% from your own funds.

The Home Possible program doesn’t have a minimum credit score or maximum DTI requirement, but your credit score, combined with the rest of your borrower profile, must be acceptable per Freddie Mac’s mortgage underwriting algorithms. You’ll also need to pay PMI until you have 20% equity. What’s more, adjustable-rate mortgages are allowed under this program.

If you’re only putting 3% down, you must use the loan to purchase a single-unit property. You’ll need a larger down payment if you want to buy a duplex, for example. Like Fannie Mae’s 3% down options, you can apply with a non-occupying co-borrower to help you qualify for a Home Possible mortgage.

Freddie Mac’s HomeOne Loan

Freddie Mac’s HomeOne loan is equivalent to Fannie Mae’s Standard 97 mortgage. It has no income restrictions, and at least one borrower must be a first-time homebuyer, defined as someone who hasn’t owned a home in the last three years.

The first-time homebuyer requirement doesn’t apply if you’re refinancing, of course. But the loan you’re refinancing must be owned by Freddie Mac.

As with HomePossible, this loan program doesn’t have a minimum credit score requirement or maximum DTI, but your overall financial profile must be accepted by Freddie Mac’s underwriting system.

You can use a HomeOne loan to finance a single-unit property, like a house or condo. The minimum down payment is 3%, but you can get down payment assistance as a gift, grant or Affordable Seconds loan, which is similar to Fannie Mae’s Community Seconds.

You must get a fixed-rate mortgage; ARMs are not allowed. You will need to carry PMI until you have 20% equity.

Bottom Line

All four of these low-down-payment mortgages are for borrowers who will live in the home. You must be financing a primary residence, not a second home or investment property, to benefit from these programs.

With loan programs like these, especially combined with down-payment assistance, not having what you can afford to pay upfront no longer has to stand in your way if you want to become a homeowner. With a stable income, limited debt and good credit—not to mention low interest rates—it’s easier than ever to buy a home.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.