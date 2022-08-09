4 Ways to Find the Cheapest Gas Prices

Unless you have an electric vehicle or live in an area where you can get around easily without a car, you're probably stuck buying gas regularly. Gas prices have declined slightly over the last few weeks but are still much higher than they were a year ago.

If you're looking to save money on everyday expenses, you may be hoping to score lower gas prices. You can fill up at a gas station with cheaper rates if you know where to go. Instead of stopping at a random gas station, research before you leave your house to fill up.

Here are four ways to find the cheapest gas prices the next time you need to fill your tank:

GasBuddy: GasBuddy has a website and mobile app to search for lower gas prices by location. Geico: While Geico is a car insurance company, the brand has a cheap gas finder tool built into its website, allowing you to search for cheap gas stations by address. Google Maps: The navigation app makes it easy to find gas stations near you, and also displays gas prices at each station. Waze: Waze is another navigation app that helps you find cheap gas prices.

If you're trying to spend less money on gas, the important thing to remember is to research prices before filling up. Avoid driving around to look for cheaper gas prices. Driving around endlessly will waste gasoline and could cancel out any savings that you score.

Three tips to save money on gasoline

If you're keeping a close eye on your bank account balance, you may be looking for ways to save money on gasoline.

Here are a few ideas:

Join a wholesale club. Major wholesale clubs like Costco and Sam's Club offer discounted gas to members. You could spend less money filling your tank if you're willing to pay for a membership. Use gas rewards programs. Many gas stations offer free rewards programs with attractive perks like discounts on gas. You may save a few cents per gallon of gas with these programs. Plan out your routes. Be strategic as you plan your errands for the week. You may be able to use less gas and make your current tank of gas go further by grouping some errands and driving your car less often.

Consider gas rewards cards

Do you usually pay for gas with a credit card? Which credit card you use matters. If you fill up your tank frequently, you may want to consider using a gas rewards card.

With the right credit card, you could earn cash back or other rewards each time you fill up at the pump. Review our best gas credit cards list to find the right card for you.

We're all looking for tips to stretch our money further. For additional ways to save money, check out our personal finance resources.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until nearly 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Natasha Gabrielle has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), and Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.