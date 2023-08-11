4 Ways To Find Back-To-School Deals This Year

Back-to-school spending is expected to break records this year, topping $41.5 billion, according to projections by the National Retail Federation.

Blame inflation. According to a survey by Deloitte, prices of school supplies jumped 23.7% over the past two years. The cost of apparel was up 3.2%, food costs went up 4.9% and housing rose 7.7% year-over-year as of July, according to the government’s latest consumer price index.

Most parents in search of lower prices will head to big-box and other discount stores, according to surveys by Deloitte and the International Council of Shopping Centers. Shoppers report they’re focusing on the essentials, such as school supplies, while holding back on new clothes and tech.

Even so, the National Retail Federation projects that consumers will spend more money this year than ever before.

For elementary through high school students, the average spending total for supplies is expected to be $890, up from last year’s record of $864.

The average cost of a college student’s supplies is expected to total $1,367, surpassing last year’s $1,199.

In the spirit of stretching your dollar as far as possible without sacrificing essentials, we’ve rounded up four ways to save as kids return to school. Cash-back credit cards may also help soften the blow.

1. Tax Holidays

This year, 18 states had or will have tax holidays. Many of them happen right around the start of the school year. The rules for tax-free items differ by state, though. Some states, including New Mexico and Ohio, limit the value of merchandise you can buy tax-free according to category, such as computers or clothing. Check your state’s department of revenue website to see if you get any tax breaks this year.

Upcoming tax holidays include:

Connecticut

Dates: August 20-26

Eligible items: Clothing and footwear, $100 cap

Maryland

Dates: August 13-19

Eligible items: Clothing and footwear, $100 cap

Massachusetts

Dates: August 12-13

Eligible items: Most tangible personal property, $2,500 cap

New Jersey

Dates: August 26-September 4

Eligible items: Computers, $3,000 cap; sports equipment, instructional materials, school supplies and art supplies, no cap

Tennessee

Dates: August 1-October 31

Eligible items: Food and food ingredients, no cap

Texas

Dates: August 11-13

Eligible items: School supplies, $100 cap; clothing and footwear, $100 cap; and backpack, $100 cap

2. Back-to-School Deals at Big-Box Stores

Target, Walmart and Sam’s Club are among the big-box retailers that are currently offering back-to-school sales.

Target’s budget-friendly offerings include school basics for under a buck, including glue and crayons for a quarter and 40% off backpacks. If you prefer to shop online, you can get free two-day shipping if your purchase is over $35 or you have a Target RedCard.

Walmart is also running similar school supplies sales. Shoppers can snag notebooks for 50 cents and wide-ruled notebook paper for less than $1.

Sam’s Club, which specializes in bulk item discounts, is offering price reductions on everything from snacks to printers.

Amazon is offering Prime members 20% off on $40 worth of back-to-school purchases of select Amazon brands and products. If you want to get in on this deal, sign into your Amazon Prime account and click on the “Back to School” tab on the navigation bar at the top of Amazon’s homepage.

3. Discounts on Electronics

Along with the big-box retailers, electronics stores like BestBuy and Apple currently have limited-time discounts.

BestBuy is offering temporary price reductions on laptops and tablets. Apple is giving eligible students a $150 gift card with some purchases and a 20% discount on AppleCare, its extended warranty and service plan.

4. Free Supplies

If your budget is maxed out and you need help getting supplies, many communities host back-to-school events with giveaways like free backpacks, notebooks, calculators and other necessities. To find events near you, do a simple online search: the phrase “free school supplies” and the name of your city or town.

Some of these events include activities and even free food. Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, for example, is hosting a free back-to-school barbecue on August 19, complete with free school supplies, free clothing, games and more.

Your school may also provide assistance with free supplies.

