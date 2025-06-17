4 Ways To Tackle Tariff Anxiety

Tariffs do more than raise prices. They can also raise stress and anxiety. That’s why 66% of Americans said tariffs were a reason for their financial stress, according to a 2025 CNBC and Survey Monkey poll.

And while those emotional and physical responses are a normal part of life, it’s not healthy to let them take over. Unfortunately, unchecked stress can trigger anxiety and other more serious issues over the long term.

Don’t let it get out of control. Here are some ways to tackle tariff anxiety and protect your mental and physical health, as well as your finances.

Limit Your Exposure to the News

Reading headlines about tariffs and market swings can cause anxiety. And while it’s important to be informed, information overload can have negative effects.

To limit your exposure, turn off any smartphone notifications related to the news. Set other boundaries, such as no screen time, including TVs, smartphones and tablets, during meals. Additionally, set a timer for 15 minutes to limit your exposure when you do use social media or scroll the latest news headlines. That way, you won’t go down a rabbit hole.

Talk It Out

Whether you talk to a friend, mental health professional or a trusted financial advisor, talking about your fears can help.

Consider what your fears are and decide whether you need clarity, assurance, or just someone to listen and empathize. Then choose an appropriate person or professional to share your fears with. Paying for professional help can be well worth it if it helps ease your anxiety.

Engage in Stress-Reducing Activities

It’s important to eat well, hydrate and get plenty of rest, but take it a step further by engaging in stress-reducing activities.

The Jackson Health System recommended grounding tools to help navigate tariff anxiety. Regularly take a walk in a green space, meditate, engage in deep breathing or do yoga to relieve stress and keep it from building to the point of anxiety.

Be Prepared

There’s a lot of talk about what the impacts of tariffs will be, especially on the costs of everyday goods. The New York Times recently reported that economists believe tariffs’ impact “will be much more significant this summer.”

However, there’s still a lot of uncertainty about what that will look like for consumers’ wallets. According to Psychology Today, accepting that uncertainty can be a coping mechanism for anxiety.

Additionally, it doesn’t hurt to prepare your finances in the event of price increases. By establishing a budget, living within your means and focusing on what you can control with your money, you may feel more equipped to deal with any potential tariff impacts and reduce your stress along the way.

