4 Ways ‘Slow Shopping’ Could Reduce Your Holiday Shopping Costs

The holiday shopping season can be a time when Americans are more likely to overspend. Unplanned purchases can be costly, especially if put on a credit card. “Slow shopping,” in part, is a means to help counteract such spending. The slow shopping practice has grown in recent years, with a focus on being more intentional and slow with your spending, according to HuffPost.

For Americans concerned about overspending this holiday season, here’s how to practice slow shopping to reduce holiday shopping costs.

Create a Budget

As with any major expense, budgeting is a helpful way to keep costs in check. Holiday shopping is no different. A key driver behind the holiday budget is to view all spending through your shopping budget to avoid a nasty surprise come January when your credit card bill arrives.

A reported 36% of Americans incurred roughly $1,200 in credit card debt during the 2024 holiday shopping season, according to LendingTree. Slow shopping encourages people not just to create a budget but to stick to it. A budget helps guide your purchases because, if you weren’t planning the purchase, it simplifies the decision-making process.

Shop With a List

Shopping with a list isn’t a new idea, but slow shopping takes it a step further by adding time and intention to every purchase. With this in mind, for holiday shopping, try creating a list, by recipient, with gift ideas and anticipated prices before making any purchase.

After creating the list, it’s advisable to step away from it for several days to reassess it to determine what’s essential versus nice to have. Include what items you may want to purchase for yourself as well. Think of it as something similar to the 24-hour rule for shopping.

By taking time to ponder possible purchases, you can reduce unnecessary spending. Ultimately, the goal is to create a realistic budget grounded in needs, not impulse.

Research Before You Buy

Researching purchases is typically a good idea, as it helps you identify the best possible solution for your needs. Slow shopping takes this a step further by researching the store(s) with the best pricing to keep costs in check.

The best pricing is just one part of the solution. Slow shoppers can consider which coupon codes or promos are available to maximize savings. If the shopper uses rewards credit cards, they may also research which will provide them the most return on their spending.

The end goal is to eliminate panic buying and purchase items at the best possible price, with the potential for cash back or other rewards. Don’t overlook a store’s price adjustment policy, as you may net additional savings after purchase.

Let Cart Abandonment Work for You

Walking away from a purchase is a good way to avoid an unnecessary purchase. It’s possible to implement this idea when shopping online by leaving items in your shopping cart. Doing this helps confirm if you truly want or need the item, and it can also reduce emotional spending.

If you do want the item, it’s not uncommon for retailers to nudge you with a helpful discount code to complete the purchase. There’s no guarantee of that, but waiting may allow you to save.

Shopping during the holidays can surely be an expensive endeavor, but there’s no need to lead you into debt. By using slow shopping, you can stick to your budget without compromising on the holiday cheer.

