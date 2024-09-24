4 Ways To Save on All Your Holiday Travel — Starting Now

The holiday season is coming up, and that means plenty of travel. A recent CivicScience survey revealed that close to one-third of U.S. adults plan to travel during the holidays. While meeting family and friends during the holidays can yield unforgettable experiences, the expenses can add up.

Airfare, hotel rooms, event tickets, and gas are some of the costs people incur when they spend on holiday travel. Luckily, there are a few ways that you can save on these items.

Use the Right Credit Card for the Right Trip

The credit card you use has a significant impact on your total expenses. For instance, international travelers can save a lot of money by using credit cards that don’t have any foreign transaction fees.

If you spend $2,000 on your international trip, a 3% foreign transaction fee will add an extra $60 to your expenses. That’s why it’s important to use a card with no foreign transaction fees for those trips.

You can also save money by using a credit card that offers the most points or cashback on qualifying purchases. Furthermore, some cards have generous perks, such as a free hotel night.

Pick Affordable Destinations

You don’t have to go to a big city or Disney World to have a good time. Looking at local areas that are a few hours away can help you save on plane tickets. You may discover new places and make new friends who you wouldn’t have made at a more well-known destination.

Use Air Travel on a Tuesday or Wednesday

If you’re buying plane tickets, it’s good to be flexible with the times you depart and arrive home. According to FareCompare, the cheapest days to fly in the United States are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. Weekdays are cheaper than weekends for international trips.

Leaving and arriving on a Tuesday or Wednesday can lead to maximum savings. However, FareCompare offers an additional way to maximize your savings if you are traveling on a plane.

“Fly when most people don’t want to. Cheaper times include dawn, overnight routes, and flights around the lunch and dinner hours.” Late afternoons and mid-morning flights are the most expensive.

Visit Restaurants During Lunch Hours

If you intend on dining during your holiday travels, you can save money by visiting restaurants in the afternoon. Restaurants aren’t as busy in the afternoon and offer lower prices to bring people to their venues. Eating at dinner time along with most customers will result in higher prices.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Ways To Save on All Your Holiday Travel — Starting Now

