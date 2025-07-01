4 Ways Personal Loans Can Fast-Track Your Dream Home Purchase

When most people are looking to buy a home, they think of what’s required to get a mortgage, and how much they’ll pay each month. A personal loan typically isn’t used to buy a home, as the maximum amount is typically around $100,000 to $200,000.

But, there are some creative ways that a personal loan can help you on the homebuying journey. Here’s what experts had to say.

Improve Credit Score

If you’re looking to buy a home in the next few years, but you have debt, there is a way personal loans can help. Robert Gabriel, a financial expert and CEO of Vosita, suggested grouping high-interest debt into a personal loan to improve your debt-to-income ratio and credit utilization.

“That can boost your credit score — and lower scores mean lower mortgage rates,” Gabriel said.

Cover the Down Payment

A personal loan won’t cover the entire cost of a house, but it definitely could cover the down payment.

Sergio Aguinaga, owner and founder of Michigan Houses For Cash, suggested using a personal loan for home buyers who need a little extra cash.

“[Personal loans] can help first-time buyers who have steady income but not a lot of savings to get over that final hump,” he said.

Gabriel agreed.

“If you’re short $5,000 on a 20% down payment, a personal loan will get you there faster, and you can avoid private mortgage insurance (PMI), which costs 0.5% to 1.5% of the loan amount every year,” he added.

Aguinaga cautioned that a personal loan adds another monthly payment, so home buyers should make sure to factor that into their budget before opting for one.

“You want to be sure the monthly payment won’t stretch your budget too far,” he said. “But for the right buyer with a smart plan, it can be a powerful tool to close the deal and make the numbers work.”

Pay for Closing Costs

Some first-time home buyers might be at the end of the deal and think they have everything paid for, then they realize they have to pay closing costs. Closing costs are typically between 2% and 5% of the total home price. Gabriel said this is another way personal loans can help.

“If you’re buying a $300,000 house, that’s $6,000 to $15,000. A personal loan can cover these initial fees without tapping into your emergency fund,” Gabriel added.

Make Repairs

Aguinaga said a personal loan can help you make home repairs, especially if you need them immediately.

“If you’re buying a fixer-upper, that’s priced right but won’t pass inspection without updates, a personal loan can help you act fast and handle those repairs upfront,” Aguinaga noted.

Eli Pasternak, the founder of Liberty House Buying Group agreed, saying using a personal loan to make improvements will serve you in the long run.

“I think you should borrow money to paint, update fixtures and stage properly however because these changes can add $20,000 in value while only costing $8,000 to complete,” Pasternak added.

