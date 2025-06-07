4 Ways the Middle Class Uses Personal Loans to Their Advantage

It might seem strange, but using personal loans can actually help you improve or better manage your financial health.

In fact, here are plenty of ways folks in the middle class can use them to their advantage. Some of the best ways include growing your career and increasing your assets. Find out more below.

Funding an Emergency

Despite your best laid plans, the unexpected happens. Even if you have a sizable emergency fund, it may not be enough for the life emergency you’re facing.

Say you had to have surgery and you’re currently fighting with your insurance company to pay for some (or all) of the bill. In the meantime, you’re on the hook for tens of thousands of dollars and the payment plan you tried to negotiate with the hospital isn’t feasible.

By using a personal loan, you can shop around and find a lender that can offer you a loan amount and monthly payment plan you can afford. That way, you don’t have to worry about having enough to pay for your daily necessities and the medical bill. Plus, personal loans tend to offer lower rates compared to other options like credit cards.

Build Credit Score

A personal loan can support you in building your credit score by helping you establish credit history. That’s not to say you should borrow money you don’t need.

Instead, you can take advantage of credit builder loans. Banks or credit unions offer this specifically to help you build your credit history.

Instead of giving you the loan proceeds, the money is held in a separate savings account, which you’ll get at the end of our loan term. You make monthly payments like any other type of loan and our payment history is sent over to the credit bureaus.

By the time your loan is paid off, you’ll have money you were essentially “forced” to save, and hopefully a higher credit score.

Increasing Home Value

Businesses leverage debt to help them earn more money, so why can’t you? Taking out a personal loan can give you enough funding to tackle home improvement projects or repairs that can drastically increase the value of your home.

Yes, borrowing a few thousand dollars to upgrade cabinets may feel extravagant, but it could be well worth the effort if you can sell the home down the line for tens of thousands more.

Investing in Career Prospects

Yes, there are student loans, but using personal loans can fill in funding gaps and help you with completing your studies. For example, you can use personal loans to pay for textbooks, lab equipment and a laptop when you or your child is in school.

Being able to use loans this way means you can afford to get an education to get you a career with higher earning potential. It doesn’t have to be a degree either: Even taking out a loan for a certificate program or other type of professional development can help you earn a promotion or step into a more managerial role.

