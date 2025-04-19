4 Ways Inflation Is Changing Gen Z’s Spending Habits

More than 20% of Gen Zers reported spending more in December 2024, driven by “doom spending,” a practice where people turn to shopping for instant gratification and comfort as a way to cope with the stress of inflation and the economy, according to Fortune.

Learn More: I’m a Financial Advisor: My Wealthiest Clients All Do These 3 Things

Find Out: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Peter Tran, CPA, personal finance expert and senior contributor at Amortization Calculator, told GOBankingRates he has seen stress drive Gen Z to make impulsive purchases for temporary comforts.

“I’ve had clients confide that the credit card bill later hits them harder than they anticipated, leading to more anxiety; the short-lived relief isn’t worth the debt they accumulate,” he said.

But as inflation continues, Tran said he’s observed GenZers starting to adapt and finding ways to stretch their wallets, which leads to healthier financial habits.

Here is how Gen Z’s spending habits are changing with inflation and how Tran suggests they can stretch their dollars.

Traveling Locally for Shorter Periods

While Gen Z still travels, trips are closer to home for shorter periods to save on airfare, hotel costs and even casual dining, says Tran. “It still offers a needed break without the high price tag.”

For You: 5 Genius Things Gen Z Does With Their Paychecks

Shopping in Bulk to Maximize Savings

GenZ is discovering that buying groceries in bulk at wholesale clubs saves them more money in the long run. Tran said some clients bulk-prep their food and save more than they expected.

Finding Alternatives to Paying Full Price for Clothing

One item where Gen Z is cutting their spending is at clothing stores. Rather than paying full price, they’re waiting for sales, shopping at thrift stores and consignment shops to get better deals.

“Clothing purchases have dropped significantly in this group; many [GenZ] shop secondhand or wait for serious discounts, not because they hate trends, but because it’s simply not worth paying full price under these conditions,” said Tran.

“They admit it’s rewarding to see that extra money staying in their bank accounts.”

Taking on Side Hustles to Make Ends Meet

Gen Z has helped offset their spending by finding part-time jobs and side gigs to boost their income. Tran said one person he worked with picked up freelance graphic design gigs and does occasional ride-share driving, providing a second income stream.

Spending Tips for Gen Z to Make the Most of Their Finances

To minimize financial risk, Tran recommends the following money-saving tips he’s used to help Gen Z entrepreneurs make the most of their money in a time of inflation.

Tracking expenses carefully

Set up automatic transfers to savings

Check financial goals weekly.

Even a basic plan offers peace of mind and helps avoid drifting into overspending, noted Tran.

“I’ve walked Gen Z entrepreneurs through these steps, and they often say it’s less intimidating once they see how the numbers fit together.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Ways Inflation Is Changing Gen Z’s Spending Habits

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.