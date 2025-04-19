4 Ways High Mileage Drivers Can Make Their Cars Last Longer

It can be hard to part with a car that’s lasted for years. Higher prices on new vehicles can make the pain feel even worse.

There’s good news — you can take some easy steps to help make sure your car lasts longer, even if you put lots of miles on it.

Do Some Work Yourself

Even if your knowledge of car repair is limited, there are a couple of items you can replace yourself.

According to Consumer Reports, you can save money by replacing wiper blades and the cabin filter yourself. Online videos can be an easy source to learn how to do these simple tasks.

Take Advantage of the Warranty

This can be good advice for any vehicle — but especially if you put lots of mileage on it. Make sure you take advantage of any warranty you have on the car.

Some automakers have limited free maintenance for a certain amount of time after you buy. You can have the experts look for issues, change the oil and rotate the tires.

Shop Around for Tires

You’ll want to especially watch your tires and brakes as you put the miles on your vehicles. But don’t just automatically buy new versions of the same tires you have.

It’s helpful to check out reviews and look for deals. You might save a bunch of money and find tires that work better than the ones you had, especially for a high-mileage driver like yourself.

Watch the Battery

Keeping up with regular maintenance can be a vital part of making sure your car lasts for lots of miles. One piece to include in that regular work is the battery.

According to the AARP Foundation, you should test your battery at least two times a year. You can inspect for corrosion. One simple way to care for the battery yourself is to use a wire brush to clean the powder on the terminals of the battery. This can help it keep working longer.

