4 Ways To Get the Best Deals on Travel in 2025 by Planning Now

Scoring the best travel deals is mostly about timing.

Smart moves like creating a budget and scanning for deals can lead to significant savings.

Here are some ways to travel well in 2025 through proper planning.

Create a Budget

Before booking flights and accommodations, travelers should decide how much they can spend without breaking the bank.

“Nothing will suck the joy out of a trip faster than receiving a large credit card bill that is more than you can afford,” said Jeff Powell, founder and CEO of the travel blog Smoky Mountain Ventures.

Powell added, “For instance, I budget for lodging, meals, gas, the cost of attractions, souvenirs and boarding pets. And then do everything I can to stay within that budget.”

Start Tracking Fares Now

Jesse Neugarten, founder and CEO of the Dollar Flight Club, said round-trip fares to Iceland or Barcelona could be as low as $280 and $350, based on previous flight tracking data and whether travelers are willing to be flexible in the late winter months (February and March).

Neugarten said travelers should book several months ahead of booking.

“If you’re planning summer 2025 travel, start tracking fares now (February-April) and book no later than May or June for the best deals,” Neugarten said. “Prices tend to rise significantly in the months leading up to peak travel season.”

Neugarten said June or July is the best time to book holiday travel in 2025 because airlines first release seats then and competition is lower.

“This is when you’re most likely to find discounts before demand surges in the fall,” Neugarten said.

Book Now and Pay Later for Car Rentals

Mark Mannell, CEO and Co-founder of CarRentalSavers.com, recommended looking for “book now and pay later” reservations. These don’t require a credit card to book and can be changed at any time.

“This can lead to many opportunities to save,” Mannell said. “The best time to book a car rental is as soon as you know your travel dates. Book a ‘pay later reservation,’ rebook and cancel if the price drops.”

Mannell said the most affordable car rentals depend on the pick-up location and dates. For example, peak-period rentals in Hawaii and Alaska are best booked up to nine months ahead.

“Off-peak rentals at big Florida airports are often cheapest two days before,” Mannell said. “As a general rule, book as far in advance as possible for specialized vehicles and peak periods.”

Finally, Mannell said add-ons such as insurance, prepaid fuels, tolls and more can increase car rental prices.

“My best advice is to prepare before the rental and skip the counter if available,” Mannell said.

Grab Early-Bird Savings

Many hotels run special deals well in advance of stays to guarantee bookings, said Tim Choate, the founder and CEO of RedAwning.com, a vacation rental management company.

“Furthermore, travelers can get locked in at reduced rates when booking flights, lodging and rental vehicles together,” Choate said. “For a non-standard method, look at group reservations for destination-specific travel forums where local hosts and property owners occasionally run special offers.”

Choate also recommended checking out last-minute bargain sites if travelers have flexible dates and are creative.

“If you could change our trip schedule by only a few days, you could cut hundreds of dollars on lodging or flights,” Choate said. “Occasionally, properties host flash sales to cover unanticipated voids in their schedule.”

Choate explained, “If you truly want to think creatively, think about sharing houses with like-minded guests or joining a subscription-based travel club that enables you to lock in set prices no matter when you book.”

