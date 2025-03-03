4 Ways To Embrace ‘Quiet Luxury’ Without Going Broke

“Quiet luxury” has been all the rage lately, especially in fashion. The term refers to high-quality, timeless items that have an understated elegance. Think of a beautiful cashmere sweater in a neutral color or a leather handbag handcrafted by skilled artisans.

A quiet luxury lifestyle is in direct contrast to displaying wealth through flashy, trendy pieces and logomania. These items may not scream money and status the way designer logos do, but they convey sophistication to anyone in the know.

Being quiet doesn’t make these luxury items any cheaper, though. Sometimes, they can even be more expensive than other designer items. So, if you’re interested in quiet luxury but don’t want to break the bank, try these tips.

Shop Secondhand

You may get sticker shock when you look up prices from some of the top brands people consider quiet luxury. For example, Bruno Cucinelli, an Italian brand nearly synonymous with quiet luxury these days, is currently selling a cotton sweater for around $1,400. That’s simply unaffordable for most people.

However, you can find similar sweaters from Bruno Cucinelli on clothing resale sites like The RealReal and ThredUp at a fraction of the original sticker price. One of the brand’s sweaters on The RealReal is available for $114, more than 90% off the price of a new sweater.

With these steep discounts on secondhand clothing, items from previously inaccessible brands can fall into your price range. It may just take a little longer to shop around on secondhand sites to find pieces you love at prices that fit your budget.

Also, you can try in-person secondhand shopping at thrift and consignment stores to find discounted quiet luxury items.

Invest In Staple Pieces

Embracing quiet luxury doesn’t mean everything you own needs to fit that description. Instead, focus on investing in a few staple pieces that will add a lot of value to your life.

For example, if you live in a colder climate, it may be worth spending a bit more for a quiet luxury wool coat. You’ll wear a coat many times throughout the colder months, so even if it’s more expensive than other items in your closet, your cost-per-wear can still end up quite low. Plus, it will elevate all your outfits, even if the rest of the clothing you’re wearing isn’t quiet luxury.

Examples of staple fashion items that may be worth investing in include:

Coats and blazers

Work shoes

Boots

Jeans

A go-to handbag

Sweaters

A watch

Consider what you would get the most use out of, then shop around for quiet luxury items in those categories. Even purchasing just one or two quiet luxury items can upgrade your wardrobe and boost your confidence — don’t think everything you buy needs to fit the bill.

Browse More Affordable Brands

You can still get the quiet luxury look without buying items solely from brands associated with this lifestyle. Brands like Aritzia, Banana Republic and Uniqlo sell items that fit the quiet luxury aesthetic at much more affordable prices than designer brands.

Browse any of your favorite stores in your price range to see if they also sell products that can help you emulate the quiet luxury look. Check for qualities like:

Neutral tones (chocolate brown, cream, tan, black)

High-quality natural materials (silk, cotton, linen, wool)

Timeless designs

Simplicity (minimal embellishments)

No large logos

You might be surprised how many brands sell clothing and accessories that tick these boxes, even at affordable prices. And if you wait for them to run sales, you’ll get even better deals on your new quiet luxury items.

Declutter

Quiet luxury is all about the “less is more” approach. Decluttering is key, and the good news is that it doesn’t cost a thing.

Take a cold, hard look at your closet to see what you can weed out, either because it doesn’t fit anymore, you don’t like it or it just doesn’t go with the rest of your stuff. Then, donate or sell those items. Reselling clothing and accessories not only helps you refine your collection, but you can also make some extra cash to put toward the quiet luxury items you want.

As you get rid of unwanted items and bring in new ones that fit your aesthetic, you’re building a quiet luxury lifestyle.

