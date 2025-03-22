4 Ways To Cut Your Monthly Bills Without Changing Your Lifestyle

Do you find that you’re pushing the limits on your budget every month? Would you like to add some breathing room or be able to save additional money for your retirement? You could always find ways to make more money, but the easiest solution could be finding monthly expenses you could cut without impacting your day-to-day life.

Keep reading to get details on four monthly bills you could cut down to save money without changing your lifestyle.

Streaming Services

The last decade has been all about cutting the cord on high-priced cable TV subscriptions. Unfortunately, this has been replaced with an endless number of streaming services that can cost as much as or more than cable.

According to a Forbes survey from 2024, Americans spend an average of $552 each year on streaming services. Plus, 95% are now paying for more than one service.

One of the simplest ways to reduce your monthly bills is to examine the streaming services you’re paying for and how much you value them. Are you paying for one because of a single show you enjoy? Is it worth the $15 or $20 each month, or would saving that money for something else make more sense?

If you’re paying for multiple streaming services, cutting even one could be a great way to lower your monthly bill while not changing your lifestyle too much.

Switch to Reusable Items

Are you constantly purchasing things like paper towels, storage bags or bottles of water at the grocery store? These items can quickly add up to a lot of money over time. By switching to reusable items, you can cut down on wasteful spending.

Instead of packing your lunch in plastic bags, use a reusable bag that can be washed in the dishwasher. You could also opt for the old rags in your kitchen drawers to clean up messes instead of wasting paper towels. Finally, pick up a quality water bottle you can refill each morning and avoid single-use bottles.

These changes will save you money in the long run and help reduce waste.

Use a Programmable Thermostat

Depending on where you live, your heating and cooling system might work hard all year round. However, installing a programmable thermostat can help ensure you’re heating and cooling your home only when it’s necessary.

If you work in an office during the day, you can set your thermostat slightly higher in the summer and cooler in the winter to reduce your utility bills.

You can take things a step further and install a smart thermostat. It will adjust the temperature automatically based on your schedule. Plus, it can detect when you’re home and adjust the temperature accordingly.

Reduce Your Water Usage

Do you have someone in your household who loves to enjoy a warm shower? Even though this can be relaxing, it can cause your water bill to rise. Instead, make sure sure everyone in your home sticks to a time limit on their showers.

Plus, adjust your dishwasher schedule. While you might want to run it each night, use it only when you have a full dishwasher.

Do you water your lawn in the summer? If you don’t have an automatic irrigation system, make sure you’re mindful about how long you’re watering each section. Overwatering your lawn can cause a significant spike in your water bill.

You likely won’t notice these small changes when it comes to water usage, but they could add up to significant savings over time.

