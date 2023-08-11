4 Ways Costco Can Save You Money When You Buy a House

With expensive mortgages, high housing costs and steep inflation, buying a home is more expensive than ever. But a $60 Costco membership — $120 for executive status — can pay for itself many times over when it comes time to fix or fill your new home.

I’m a Real Estate Agent: These Will Be the Best States To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years

Find Out: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

“Buying a new home is an exciting experience, but it can get expensive — especially if it needs some fixing up,” said Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback. “From replacing old appliances to furnishings and decor, Costco is a great money-saving option for pretty much everything you may need for your new home.”

Costco Can Turn a House Into a Home for Less

Most members know they can stretch their budgets by buying everything from food to paper products in bulk at their favorite warehouse store. But Costco can also do the heavy lifting with expensive big-ticket items that many homeowners need to install or replace.

“For example, Costco is currently offering a Samsung washer and dryer set for $1,199.99,” Landau said. “When buying this product directly from Samsung, buyers would spend $1,548. Not only are you getting a cheaper price by shopping from the warehouse club, but you’re also offered Costco’s Concierge Services to help you get set up. This program offers free technical support, and it extends product warranties for up to two years after the purchase date — which is a major plus when purchasing big-ticket items at Costco.”

You can also furnish your new home for less with a Costco membership.

“They’re offering the Ghostbed Luxe 13″ memory foam mattress for $1,199.99 for a queen-size bed,” Landau said. “Bed Bath & Beyond, now owned by Overstock, offers the same product for $1,600. In this scenario, Costco is saving you $400.”

Costco Could Save You Money on Homeowners Insurance

It’s not just stuff. Costco leverages its purchasing power to offer lower prices on essential services.

For example, members are eligible for discounted insurance through CONNECT from American Family Insurance. According to Clearsurance, “Costco home insurance received stellar ratings,” and the average policyholder reports savings of $583. Costco says 89% of members who switched were “highly satisfied” with their service.”

Costco Executive members receive the following benefits in most states:

Reimbursement of up to $1,000 for glass repair

24/7 home lockout assistance up to $100 per instance

Identity theft protection

Stolen credit card and check fraud protection

Reimbursement for refrigerated food that spoils during a power outage

Service line coverage (homeowners are usually on the hook for damage to utility lines and pipes that run from the street to their house)

Equipment and appliance breakdown

Additional discounts include:

Discounts for newly built homes

Claims-free discounts

Home-protection discounts for things like deadbolts, smoke alarms, monitored security systems, sprinkler systems and fire extinguishers

Discounted roof replacement

Bundling discounts

Members Can Knock 25% off the Cost of a Moving Truck

Costco shoppers who handle their own moves can save money before they even get to their new house thanks to a partnership with Budget Truck Rental. The company gives members 25% off trucks up to 26 feet long. They come with 24-hour roadside assistance and allow for a free additional driver. Towing equipment, boxes and supplies are available, and you can book your truck online with flexible dates.

Remodeling, Renovating or Flipping? Get 10% Back on Big Projects

Costco members get a 10% Costco Shop Card with the purchase of several home improvement products and services from some of the top brands in the industry. Costco Executive members earn an additional 2% reward.

Custom Cosentino Countertops

Costco offers 10 cents back on the dollar for custom granite or quartz Cosentino countertops. Sealed, resilient, stain-resistant, scratch resistant and exceptionally hard, the surface of your choice comes with a 25-year warranty.

Jacuzzi Bath Remodeling

Whether you’re looking to convert your bathtub to a shower, customize accessory placement, install safety features like grab bars and shower seats or upgrade your bath or shower walls, Costco can save money on work from the Jacuzzi Bath Remodel team. You can choose acrylic or Jacuzzi’s exclusive Tri-Tek material, both of which are resilient and will never crack or fade.

Graber Window Treatments

Options include blinds, shades, shutters and drapery, which come with your choice of cordless lift, bottom-up/top-down and motorized controls.

Closet Factory Custom Home Organization

Made-to-order stylized storage solutions are available for garages, pantries, home offices, laundry rooms, mudrooms, home libraries, playrooms, entertainment centers, wine rooms and wall beds.

Generac Generator Installation

Automatic home standby generators restore power within seconds of a power outage or utility failure and return to standby mode when your home’s electrical system is restored, all without the hassle, fuel storage or noise of a portable generator.

Shaw Premium Flooring Installation

Options include carpet, engineered hardwood, laminate and luxury vinyl plank, and you can choose from premium materials like Bellera, Anderson Tuftex and Floorté.

Lennox HVAC Installation and Replacement

Climate control and air purification systems from Lennox include iHarmony zoning technology and Climate IQ for precise, room-specific temperature control throughout the home.

Other major projects that give 10% back to Costco members include:

Solar panel installation

Gutter and gutter protection installation

Water treatment and softeners

Garage door and opener installation

Cabinet refacing

Prices are accurate as of Aug. 10, 2023, and are subject to change.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Ways Costco Can Save You Money When You Buy a House

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.