4 Ways for Boomers To Upskill So Their Time Is Worth More Money

Those in the workforce between 60 and 80 years old might be finding their skills are not measuring up to those of their younger counterparts. Perhaps this is costing them hours or promotion opportunities. GOBankingRates got in touch with career experts to find ways that boomers can upskill to raise their earning potential. Check out the below valuable methods of skill acquisition.

Check Out: The New Retirement Problem Boomers Are Facing

For You: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

Master the Basics

It’s almost a cliche that boomers are bad at technology — but it doesn’t have to be. Boomers who feel a little outside of their depth when it comes to tech should try to lean in as much as possible. Brittany Truszkowski, chief operating officer of Grand Canyon Law Group, said upskilling can be as simple as perfecting the tools the office uses everyday. “Navigating Zoom, Slack and Google Drive is no longer just for IT people. It should be used by all teams,” she said.

Read Next: 6 Mistakes Boomers Are Making With Their Money in the Trump Economy

Pursue Certifications

A certification proves that a person has taken the initiative to gain a skill, without the cost or time of going back to school. This can be very impressive to hiring managers and make boomers more competitive applicants. “The workforce has changed: what you learned 20 years ago may still hold value, but it’s no longer enough to stay competitive or command higher pay,” said Rani Eng, leadership strategist and government consultant. “Certifications keep you current.” Eng recommended looking at technology platforms like AWS, Microsoft or ServiceNow to see what certifications they offer.

Find a Younger Mentor

Instead of pinning themselves against younger generations, Eng recommended that boomers align themselves with someone in those generations to fill knowledge gaps. This not only expands their skill sets, but also makes boomers more employable. “Find someone younger who’s embedded in the space you’re interested in. Let go of ego and let them help you understand what’s changed, what matters and how to navigate today’s landscape with fresh insight. That kind of openness, paired with relevant credentials, makes your time and experience worth more and shows you’re still growing, which is what employers really want,” Eng added.

This doesn’t just have to be about educating boomers, either. Truszkowski explained that boomers also have a wealth of knowledge that younger generations will benefit from, too. “Mentorship can be a two-way street, you get to lend your experience while learning from younger colleagues, which is a win-win,” she said.

Get Leadership Coaching

Professional leadership coaching can help identify boomers’ strengths and weaknesses so that they can develop a plan to upskill, especially if boomers have management aspirations. Truszkowski said this is especially valuable when it comes to fine tuning soft skills. “Let’s not forget the value of emotional intelligence. In an AI (artificial intelligence) world, those human leadership abilities are your real super power,” she added.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Ways for Boomers To Upskill So Their Time Is Worth More Money

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.