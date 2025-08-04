4 Value Stocks to Shield Amid Labor Market and Trade Worries

U.S. stocks plummeted last Friday as escalating trade tensions and weak labor data dampened investor confidence. The newly announced tariffs on several trading partners heightened concerns about global growth, while a surprisingly soft July jobs report cast a shadow over the domestic economic outlook. These developments led to a broad sell-off across Wall Street.



The latest employment data delivered an unexpected shock to the market. Nonfarm payrolls rose only 73,000 in July, well below consensus expectations. Adding to the disappointment, June's job creation was revised from a previously reported 147,000 to just 14,000 — highlighting a deeper slowdown in the labor market than initially thought. These developments have increased the chances of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in September.



Against this backdrop, the Dow Jones Industrial Average led the declines, falling 542.40 points, or 1.23%, to close at 43,588.58. The S&P 500 decreased 1.60% to settle at 6,238.01. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.24% to 20,650.13. In this environment, value stocks could become an attractive investment option. Often trading below their intrinsic value, these stocks offer a safety margin that is especially appealing during periods of market uncertainty.



When evaluating value stocks, one of the most effective valuation metrics is the Price to Cash Flow (P/CF) ratio. Companies like CVS Health Corporation CVS, Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR, Associated Banc-Corp ASB and F.N.B. Corporation FNB boast a low P/CF ratio. The P/CF ratio evaluates the market price of a stock relative to the amount of cash flow that the company is generating on a per-share basis — the lower the number, the better.

Price to Cash Flow Reflects Financial Health

You must be wondering why we consider the P/CF valuation metric when the most widely used valuation metric is Price/Earnings (or P/E). An important factor that makes P/CF a highly dependable metric is that operating cash flow adds back non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization to net income, truly diagnosing a company’s financial health.



Analysts caution that a company’s earnings are subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. Then again, cash flow is quite reliable. Net cash flow unveils how much money a company generates and how effectively management is deploying the same.



Positive cash flow indicates an increase in the company’s liquid assets. This gives the company the means to settle debt, meet its expenses, reinvest in the business, endure downturns and finally undertake shareholder-friendly moves. Negative cash flow implies a decline in the company’s liquidity, which, in turn, lowers its flexibility to support these endeavors.

What’s the Best Value Investing Strategy?

An investment decision based solely on the P/CF metric may not yield the desired results. To identify stocks that are trading at a discount, you should expand your search criteria and also consider the price-to-book ratio, price-to-earnings ratio and price-to-sales ratio. Adding a favorable Zacks Rank and a Value Score of A or B to your search criteria should lead to even better results as these eliminate the chance of falling into a value trap.



Here are the parameters for selecting true-value stocks:



P/CF less than or equal to X-Industry Median.



Price greater than or equal to 5: The stocks must all be trading at a minimum of $5 or higher.



Average 20-Day Volume greater than 100,000: A substantial trading volume ensures that the stock is easily tradable.



P/E using (F1) less than or equal to X-Industry Median: This parameter shortlists stocks that are trading at a discount or are equal to their peers.



P/B less than or equal to X-Industry Median: A lower P/B compared with the industry average implies that there is enough room for the stock to gain.



P/S less than or equal to X-Industry Median: The P/S ratio determines how a stock price compares to the company’s sales — the lower the ratio, the more attractive the stock is.



PEG less than 1: The ratio is used to determine a stock's value by taking the company's earnings growth into account. The PEG ratio gives a more complete picture than the P/E ratio. A value of less than 1 indicates that the stock is undervalued and that investors need to pay less for a stock that has robust earnings growth prospects.



Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) stocks are known to outperform irrespective of the market environment.



Value Score of less than or equal to B: Our research shows that stocks with a Style Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 offer the best upside potential.



Here are four of the 17 value stocks that qualified the screening:



CVS Health, a leading health solutions company, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.6%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVS Health’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 3.9% and 14.6%, respectively, from the year-ago period. CVS Health has a Value Score of A. Shares of CVS have jumped 8.1% in the past year.



Integer Holdings, one of the world's largest medical device contract development and manufacturing organizations, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.3%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Integer Holdings’ current financial-year sales and EPS calls for growth of 7.8% and 20.2%, respectively, from the year-ago period. Integer Holdings has a Value Score of B. Shares of ITGR have fallen 3.4% in the past year.



Associated Banc-Corp, the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Associated Banc-Corp’s current financial year sales and EPS implies growth of 11.5% and 8.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period. ASB has a Value Score of B. Shares of ASB have risen 19.2% in the past year.



F.N.B. Corporation, a diversified financial services company, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.3%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for F.N.B. Corporation’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 6.2% and 2.2%, respectively, from the year-ago period. FNB has a Value Score of B. Shares of FNB have jumped 9.6% in the past year.



You can get the rest of the stock on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and back test them first before taking the investment plunge.



The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.



Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.



Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.



Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies is available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.