4 Value Stocks Investors Should Buy in the Second Half of 2026

Value investing is regarded as one of the most effective strategies during periods of market uncertainty, as it focuses on fundamentally sound companies trading below their intrinsic value. The approach has become increasingly relevant in the second half of 2026 amid geopolitical tensions, elevated valuations in some pockets of the market and shifting investor sentiment.



With the Federal Reserve's policy decision and earnings from major technology companies approaching, investors are placing greater emphasis on profitability, valuation discipline and earnings resilience rather than growth expectations alone. Such an environment often favors value stocks, which have the potential to outperform as the market eventually recognizes their underlying worth, making them well suited for long-term investors.



The current backdrop further strengthens the investment case for value stocks, which often provide a margin of safety by trading at attractive valuations relative to their fundamentals. One of the most effective metrics for identifying such opportunities is the Price-to-Cash-Flow (P/CF) ratio. A lower P/CF ratio generally indicates a more attractively valued stock. Companies such as PENN Entertainment, Inc. PENN, Carriage Services, Inc. CSV, General Motors Company GM and AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN currently stand out based on this measure.



Price-to-Cash-Flow metric evaluates the market price of a stock relative to the amount of cash flow that the company is generating on a per-share basis — the lower the number, the better. One of the important factors that makes P/CF a highly dependable metric is that operating cash flow adds back non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization to net income, truly diagnosing a company's financial health.



Analysts caution that a company’s earnings are subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. However, cash flow is reliable. Net cash flow unveils how much money a company is actually generating and how effectively management is deploying the same.



Positive cash flow indicates an increase in a company’s liquid assets. It gives the company the means to settle debt, meet its expenses, reinvest in its business, endure downturns and finally pay back its shareholders. Negative cash flow implies a decline in the company’s liquidity, which in turn lowers its flexibility to support these moves.

What’s the Best Value Investing Strategy?

An investment decision based solely on the P/CF metric may not yield the desired results. To identify stocks that are trading at a discount, you should expand your search criteria and also consider the price-to-book ratio, price-to-earnings ratio, and price-to-sales ratio. Adding a favorable Zacks Rank and a Value Score of A or B to your search criteria should lead to even better results as these eliminate the chance of falling into a value trap.



Here are the parameters for selecting true-value stocks:



P/CF less than or equal to X-Industry Median.



Price greater than or equal to 5: The stocks must all be trading at a minimum of $5 or higher.



Average 20-Day Volume greater than 100,000: A substantial trading volume ensures that the stock is easily tradable.



P/E using (F1) less than or equal to X-Industry Median: This parameter shortlists stocks that are trading at a discount or are equal to their peers.



P/B less than or equal to X-Industry Median: A lower P/B compared with the industry average implies that there is enough room for the stock to gain.



P/S less than or equal to X-Industry Median: The P/S ratio determines how a stock price compares to the company’s sales — the lower the ratio, the more attractive the stock is.



PEG less than 1: The ratio is used to determine a stock's value by taking the company's earnings growth into account. The PEG ratio gives a more complete picture than the P/E ratio. A value of less than 1 indicates that the stock is undervalued and that investors need to pay less for a stock that has robust earnings growth prospects.



Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) stocks are known to outperform irrespective of the market environment.



Value Score of less than or equal to B: Our research shows that stocks with a Style Score of A or B, when combined with Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best upside potential.



Here are four of the 13 value stocks that qualified the screening:



PENN Entertainment, which operates a diversified portfolio of casinos, racetracks, and online sports betting and iCasino offerings, sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 120.1%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PENN Entertainment’s current financial-year sales and EPS implies growth of 6.1% and 122.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period. PENN has a Value Score of A. Shares of PENN have risen 13.8% over the past year.



Carriage Services, a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 0.5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carriage Services’ current financial-year sales and EPS indicates growth of 6.1% and 8.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period. CSV has a Value Score of A. Shares of CSV have fallen 8.8% over the past year.



General Motors, which designs, builds and sells trucks, crossovers, cars and automobile parts worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.3%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for General Motors’ current financial-year sales and EPS indicates growth of 0.4% and 25.2%, respectively, from the year-ago period. GM has a Value Score of A. Shares of GM have soared 73.3% over the past year.



AMN Healthcare Services, the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 53.3%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current financial-year sales and EPS indicates growth of 19.1% and 98.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period. AMN has a Value Score of A. Shares of AMN have surged 86.4% over the past year.

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General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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