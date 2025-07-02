4 Value Stocks to Invest in for the Second-Half 2025 Market Shift

The Dow Jones Industrial Average stood out yesterday, climbing 0.91%, as market participants repositioned portfolios at the start of the second half of 2025. On the contrary, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite edged lower, sliding 0.11% and 0.82%, respectively. Market sentiment remained cautious as investors assessed fresh policy signals from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and monitored developments surrounding President Donald Trump’s mega bill. Given the current market scenario, it is prudent to shift focus toward value stocks.



When evaluating value stocks, one of the most effective valuation metrics is the Price to Cash Flow (P/CF) ratio. Companies like Hudbay Minerals Inc. HBM, StoneCo Ltd. STNE, Centene Corporation CNC and CVS Health Corporation CVS boast a low P/CF ratio. The P/CF ratio evaluates the market price of a stock relative to the amount of cash flow that the company is generating on a per-share basis — the lower the number, the better.

Price to Cash Flow Reflects Financial Health

Value investing is considered one of the best practices when it comes to picking stocks. It is essentially about selecting stocks that are fundamentally sound but have been beaten down by some external factors. Such stocks are poised to bounce back as and when investors recognize the inherent value of companies. Certainly, the value investment strategy best suits investors with a long-term horizon.



There are different valuation metrics to determine a stock’s inherent strength. Still, a random selection of a ratio cannot serve your purpose if you want a realistic assessment of a company’s financial position. For this, the Price to Cash Flow ratio is one of the key metrics.



Price-to-Cash-Flow metric evaluates the market price of a stock relative to the amount of cash flow that the company is generating on a per-share basis — the lower the number, the better. One of the important factors that makes P/CF a highly dependable metric is that operating cash flow adds back non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization to net income, truly diagnosing a company's financial health.



Analysts caution that a company’s earnings are subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. However, cash flow is reliable. Net cash flow unveils how much money a company is actually generating and how effectively management is deploying the same.



Positive cash flow indicates an increase in a company’s liquid assets. It gives the company the means to settle debt, meet its expenses, reinvest in its business, endure downturns and finally pay back its shareholders. Negative cash flow implies a decline in the company’s liquidity, which in turn lowers its flexibility to support these moves.

What’s the Best Value Investing Strategy?

An investment decision based solely on the P/CF metric may not yield the desired results. To identify stocks that are trading at a discount, you should expand your search criteria and also consider the price-to-book ratio, price-to-earnings ratio, and price-to-sales ratio. Adding a favorable Zacks Rank and a Value Score of A or B to your search criteria should lead to even better results as these eliminate the chance of falling into a value trap.



Here are the parameters for selecting true-value stocks:



P/CF less than or equal to X-Industry Median.



Price greater than or equal to 5: The stocks must all be trading at a minimum of $5 or higher.



Average 20-Day Volume greater than 100,000: A substantial trading volume ensures that the stock is easily tradable.



P/E using (F1) less than or equal to X-Industry Median: This parameter shortlists stocks that are trading at a discount or are equal to their peers.



P/B less than or equal to X-Industry Median: A lower P/B compared with the industry average implies that there is enough room for the stock to gain.



P/S less than or equal to X-Industry Median: The P/S ratio determines how a stock price compares to the company’s sales — the lower the ratio, the more attractive the stock is.



PEG less than 1: The ratio is used to determine a stock's value by taking the company's earnings growth into account. The PEG ratio gives a more complete picture than the P/E ratio. A value of less than 1 indicates that the stock is undervalued and that investors need to pay less for a stock that has robust earnings growth prospects.



Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) stocks are known to outperform irrespective of the market environment.



Value Score of less than or equal to B: Our research shows that stocks with a Style Score of A or B, when combined with Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best upside potential.

Here are four of the 16 value stocks that qualified the screening:

Hudbay Minerals, a copper-focused critical minerals company, sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current financial-year sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 9.2% and 41.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period. HBM has a Value Score of A. Shares of HBM have risen 11.2% in the past year.



Stone, a leading provider of financial technology and software solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.4%, on average. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Stone’s current financial-year sales and EPS indicatessuggests growth of 10.9% and 6.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period. STNE has a Value Score of B. Shares of STNE have risen 33.3% in the past year.



Centene, a leading healthcare enterprise, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Centene’s current financial year sales and EPS implies growth of 10.1% and 1.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period. Centene has a Value Score of A. Shares of Centene have declined 15.1% in the past year.



CVS Health, a leading health solutions company, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.1%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVS Health’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 3.5% and 12.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period. CVS Health has a Value Score of A. Shares of CVS have jumped 22.8% in the past year.



You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and backtest them first before taking the investment plunge.



The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.



Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.



Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.



Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HudBay Minerals Inc (HBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Centene Corporation (CNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.