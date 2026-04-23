4 Value Stocks to Buy Now as Volatility Grips US Stock Market

The Middle East war has introduced significant volatility into the U.S. stock market, largely driven by fears of oil supply disruptions at key chokepoints, such as the Strait of Hormuz. Despite sharp initial declines, markets at times showed resilience amid hopes for a swift resolution under President Trump. Ongoing uncertainty into April has kept energy costs elevated, weighing on growth sectors and complicating Federal Reserve policy.

Against this backdrop, value stocks may offer a more disciplined path to returns. Often trading below their intrinsic value, these stocks provide a margin of safety that is especially appealing during periods of market uncertainty. When evaluating value stocks, one of the most effective valuation metrics is the Price to Cash Flow (P/CF) ratio.



Companies like Avnet, Inc. AVT, AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN, PG&E Corporation PCG and Nexa Resources S.A. NEXA boast a low P/CF ratio. The P/CF ratio evaluates the market price of a stock relative to the amount of cash flow that the company is generating on a per-share basis — the lower the number, the better.

Price to Cash Flow Reflects Financial Health

Value investing is considered one of the best practices when it comes to picking stocks. It is essentially about selecting stocks that are fundamentally sound but have been beaten down by some external factors. Such stocks are poised to bounce back as and when investors recognize the inherent value of companies. Certainly, the value investment strategy best suits investors with a long-term horizon.



There are different valuation metrics to determine a stock’s inherent strength. Still, a random selection of a ratio cannot serve your purpose if you want a realistic assessment of a company’s financial position. For this, the Price to Cash Flow ratio is one of the key metrics.



Price-to-Cash-Flow metric evaluates the market price of a stock relative to the amount of cash flow that the company is generating on a per-share basis — the lower the number, the better. One of the important factors that makes P/CF a highly dependable metric is that operating cash flow adds back non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization to net income, truly diagnosing a company's financial health.



Analysts caution that a company’s earnings are subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. However, cash flow is reliable. Net cash flow unveils how much money a company is actually generating and how effectively management is deploying the same.



Positive cash flow indicates an increase in a company’s liquid assets. It gives the company the means to settle debt, meet its expenses, reinvest in its business, endure downturns and finally pay back its shareholders. Negative cash flow implies a decline in the company’s liquidity, which in turn lowers its flexibility to support these moves.

What’s the Best Value Investing Strategy?

An investment decision based solely on the P/CF metric may not yield the desired results. To identify stocks that are trading at a discount, you should expand your search criteria and also consider the price-to-book ratio, price-to-earnings ratio, and price-to-sales ratio. Adding a favorable Zacks Rank and a Value Score of A or B to your search criteria should lead to even better results as these eliminate the chance of falling into a value trap.



Here are the parameters for selecting true-value stocks:



P/CF less than or equal to X-Industry Median.



Price greater than or equal to 5: The stocks must all be trading at a minimum of $5 or higher.



Average 20-Day Volume greater than 100,000: A substantial trading volume ensures that the stock is easily tradable.



P/E using (F1) less than or equal to X-Industry Median: This parameter shortlists stocks that are trading at a discount or are equal to their peers.



P/B less than or equal to X-Industry Median: A lower P/B compared with the industry average implies that there is enough room for the stock to gain.



P/S less than or equal to X-Industry Median: The P/S ratio determines how a stock price compares to the company’s sales — the lower the ratio, the more attractive the stock is.



PEG less than 1: The ratio is used to determine a stock's value by taking the company's earnings growth into account. The PEG ratio gives a more complete picture than the P/E ratio. A value of less than 1 indicates that the stock is undervalued and that investors need to pay less for a stock that has robust earnings growth prospects.



Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) stocks are known to outperform irrespective of the market environment.



Value Score of less than or equal to B: Our research shows that stocks with a Style Score of A or B, when combined with Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best upside potential.



Here are four of the 11 value stocks that qualified the screening:



Avnet, a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.9%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Avnet’s current financial-year sales and EPS indicates growth of 11.2% and 34.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period. AVT has a Value Score of B. Shares of AVT have rallied 46.3% over the past year.



AMN Healthcare Services, which provides technology-enabled healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services, sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 79.6%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current financial-year sales and EPS calls for growth of 15.1% and 41.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period. AMN has a Value Score of A. Shares of AMN have risen 12.5% over the past year.



PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 0.5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PG&E Corporation’s current financial-year sales and EPS implies growth of 5.8% and 10%, respectively, from the year-ago period. PCG has a Value Score of A. Shares of PCG have declined 2.9% over the past year.



Nexa Resources, a large-scale, low-cost, integrated polymetallic producer, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 76%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nexa Resources’ current financial-year sales and EPS implies growth of 8.1% and 123.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period. NEXA has a Value Score of A. Shares of NEXA have surged 146.6% over the past year.

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Avnet, Inc. (AVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.