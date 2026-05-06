4 Value Stocks to Buy Now as Earnings Fuel Market Rally

The U.S. stock market advanced yesterday as investors welcomed a wave of encouraging corporate earnings reports. The S&P 500 climbed 0.81% to close at 7,259.22, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 1.03% to end the session at 25,326.13. The Dow Jones Industrial Average joined the rally, gaining 356.35 points, or 0.73%, to settle at 49,298.25, reflecting broad-based strength across sectors.



Meanwhile, crude oil prices moved lower, even as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East remained elevated. Market participants continued to monitor the fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran, particularly after renewed attacks were reported in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically critical route for global energy shipments.



Against this backdrop of lingering geopolitical uncertainty, value stocks remain an important focus for investors seeking stability and long-term returns. Companies trading at attractive valuations with solid fundamentals often provide a margin of safety during periods of market volatility. In an environment where earnings strength is driving sentiment but macro risks persist, value-oriented investments can help balance portfolios by offering dependable cash flows, resilient business models and the potential for sustained appreciation over time.



When evaluating value stocks, one of the most effective valuation metrics is the Price to Cash Flow (P/CF) ratio. This metric measures the market price of a stock relative to the cash flow the company generates on a per-share basis. A lower P/CF ratio indicates that the stock is trading at a better value, offering strong cash generation potential relative to its price. Here are four companies — Avnet, Inc. AVT, World Kinect Corporation WKC, AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN and PG&E Corporation PCG — that boast a low P/CF ratio.

Price to Cash Flow Reveals Financial Health

Questions may arise as to why we are considering the P/CF valuation metric when the most widely used metric is Price/Earnings (or P/E). Well, what makes P/CF stand out is that operating cash flow adds back non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization to net income, reflecting a company's financial health.



Analysts caution that a company’s earnings are subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. However, cash flow is reliable. It is net cash flow that reveals how much money a company is actually generating and how effectively management is putting the same to use.



A positive cash flow indicates an increase in the company’s liquid assets. This gives the company the means to settle debt, shell out for its expenses, reinvest in its business, endure downturns and finally pay back its shareholders. Then again, a negative cash flow implies a decline in the company’s liquidity, which lowers its flexibility to support these moves.

What’s the Best Value Investing Strategy?

An investment decision solely based on the P/CF metric may not fetch the desired results. To identify stocks that are trading at a discount, you should expand your search criteria and also consider the price-to-book ratio, price-to-earnings ratio and price-to-sales ratio. Adding a favorable Zacks Rank and a Value Score of A or B to your search criteria should lead to even better results as these eliminate the chance of falling into a value trap.



Here are the parameters for selecting true-value stocks:



P/CF less than or equal to X-Industry Median.



Price greater than or equal to 5: The stocks must all be trading at a minimum of $5 or higher.



Average 20-Day Volume greater than 100,000: A substantial trading volume ensures that the stock is easily tradable.



P/E using (F1) less than or equal to X-Industry Median: This parameter shortlists stocks that are trading at a discount or are equal to their peers.



P/B less than or equal to X-Industry Median: A lower P/B compared with the industry average implies that there is enough room for the stock to gain.



P/S less than or equal to X-Industry Median: The P/S ratio determines how a stock price compares to the company’s sales — the lower the ratio, the more attractive the stock is.



PEG less than 1: The ratio is used to determine a stock's value by taking the company's earnings growth into account. The PEG ratio portrays a more complete picture than the P/E ratio. A value of less than 1 indicates that the stock is undervalued and that investors need to pay less for a stock that has robust earnings growth prospects.



Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) stocks are known to outperform irrespective of the market environment.



Value Score of less than or equal to B: Our research shows that stocks with a Style Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best upside potential.



Here are four of the 13 value stocks that qualified the screening:



Avnet, a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.5%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Avnet’s current financial-year sales and EPS indicates growth of 15.2% and 43%, respectively, from the year-ago period. AVT has a Value Score of B. Shares of AVT have rallied 65.9% over the past year.



World Kinect Corporation, a leading global provider of aviation, marine and ground-based transportation fuels and related services, sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.3%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for World Kinect Corporation’s current financial-year sales and EPS indicates growth of 4.1% and 34.6%, respectively, from the year-ago period. WKC has a Value Score of A. Shares of WKC have risen 6.2% over the past year.



AMN Healthcare Services, which provides technology-enabled healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 79.6%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current financial-year sales and EPS calls for growth of 15.2% and 41.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period. AMN has a Value Score of A. Shares of AMN have risen 8.6% over the past year.



PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PG&E Corporation’s current financial-year sales and EPS implies growth of 5.3% and 10%, respectively, from the year-ago period. PCG has a Value Score of A. Shares of PCG have declined 5% over the past year.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.