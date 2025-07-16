4 Value Stocks to Buy as Inflation and Market Volatility Rise

The Dow Jones Industrial Average faced significant downward pressure on Tuesday as concerns over rising inflation levels and mixed earnings reports from major banks unsettled investors. June's inflation data showed an uptick, signaling potential cost impacts from recent tariff policies. The Consumer Price Index increased 0.3% month over month.



The Dow Jones retreated 436.36 points, marking a decline of 0.98% and settling at 44,023.29. The S&P 500, after hitting a new intraday high, saw a modest decrease of 0.4%, closing at 6,243.76. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.18% to close at 20,677.80.



This backdrop makes a compelling case for value investing. Periods of heightened inflation and market volatility often bring renewed focus on companies with strong fundamentals, stable cash flows and reasonable valuations.



When evaluating value stocks, one of the most effective valuation metrics is the Price to Cash Flow (P/CF) ratio. This metric measures the market price of a stock relative to the cash flow the company generates on a per-share basis. A lower P/CF ratio indicates that the stock is trading at a better value, offering strong cash generation potential relative to its price. Here are four companies — Hudbay Minerals Inc. HBM, CVS Health Corporation CVS, Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS and Associated Banc-Corp ASB — that boast a low P/CF ratio.

Price to Cash Flow Reveals Financial Health

Questions may arise as to why we are considering the P/CF valuation metric when the most widely used metric is Price/Earnings (or P/E). Well, what makes P/CF stand out is that operating cash flow adds back non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization to net income, reflecting a company's financial health.



Analysts caution that a company’s earnings are subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. However, cash flow is reliable. It is net cash flow that reveals how much money a company is actually generating and how effectively management is putting the same to use.



A positive cash flow indicates an increase in the company’s liquid assets. This gives the company the means to settle debt, shell out for its expenses, reinvest in its business, endure downturns and finally pay back its shareholders. Then again, a negative cash flow implies a decline in the company’s liquidity, which lowers its flexibility to support these moves.

What’s the Best Value Investing Strategy?

An investment decision solely based on the P/CF metric may not fetch the desired results. To identify stocks that are trading at a discount, you should expand your search criteria and also consider the price-to-book ratio, price-to-earnings ratio and price-to-sales ratio. Adding a favorable Zacks Rank and a Value Score of A or B to your search criteria should lead to even better results as these eliminate the chance of falling into a value trap.



Here are the parameters for selecting true-value stocks:



P/CF less than or equal to X-Industry Median.



Price greater than or equal to 5: The stocks must all be trading at a minimum of $5 or higher.



Average 20-Day Volume greater than 100,000: A substantial trading volume ensures that the stock is easily tradable.



P/E using (F1) less than or equal to X-Industry Median: This parameter shortlists stocks that are trading at a discount or are equal to their peers.



P/B less than or equal to X-Industry Median: A lower P/B compared with the industry average implies that there is enough room for the stock to gain.



P/S less than or equal to X-Industry Median: The P/S ratio determines how a stock price compares to the company’s sales — the lower the ratio, the more attractive the stock is.



PEG less than 1: The ratio is used to determine a stock's value by taking the company's earnings growth into account. The PEG ratio portrays a more complete picture than the P/E ratio. A value of less than 1 indicates that the stock is undervalued and that investors need to pay less for a stock that has robust earnings growth prospects.



Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) stocks are known to outperform irrespective of the market environment.



Value Score of less than or equal to B: Our research shows that stocks with a Style Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best upside potential.



Here are four of the 12 value stocks that qualified the screening:



Hudbay Minerals, a copper-focused critical minerals mining company, sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current financial-year sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 9.7% and 43.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period. HBM has a Value Score of A. Shares of HBM have risen 18.9% in the past year.



CVS Health, a leading health solutions company, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.1%, on average. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVS Health’s current financial-year sales and EPS indicates growth of 3.4% and 12.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period. CVS Health has a Value Score of A. Shares of CVS have jumped 3.8% in the past year.



Universal Health Services, one of the nation's largest hospital companies, operating through its subsidiaries, acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities and ambulatory centers, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.8%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Universal Health Services’ current financial year sales and EPS calls for growth of 8% and 17%, respectively, from the year-ago period. Universal Health Services has a Value Score of A. Shares of UHS have declined 3.7% in the past year.



Associated Banc-Corp, the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.2%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Associated Banc-Corp’s current financial year sales and EPS implies growth of 10.1% and 5%, respectively, from the year-ago period. ASB has a Value Score of B. Shares of ASB have risen 6.3% in the past year.



