4 Utility Stocks Set to Outpace Q4 Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Utilities sector is expected to see 3.2% year-over-year earnings decline but 0.3% revenue growth this earnings season. A top tier utility, NextEra Energy NEE recently reported fourth-quarter results, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings.

What Will Favor Utility Stocks?

Utilities provide 24x7 electricity, natural gas and water to millions of customers across the United States. New electric and water rates, increase in customers, as well as proper management of expenses likely have had a positive impact on utilities’ earnings.



The near-zero interest rates aided capital-intensive utility stocks to fund and continue with capital projects despite the challenges created by the pandemic. Strengthening of infrastructure has allowed the utilities to provide services and quickly restore operations after natural calamities. The gradual reopening of economic activities continued to a have positive impact on demand for utility services from the commercial and industrial space. Demand from the residential space remained strong in fourth-quarter 2020.



A clear transition is evident in the utility space, with utilities moving away from older, inefficient and higher-pollution generating units toward cleaner as well as more affordable alternatives. Increasing usage of renewable sources, development of affordable battery storage units and usage of new technology are helping the utilities to cut down emissions and provide affordable energy to customers.

Ways to Pick Winners in the Utility Space

Choosing the right stock for one’s portfolio from too many participants is certainly a tough job. An easy way to streamline the list is by selecting stocks with the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold).



Per our proprietary methodology, Earnings ESP is a determining factor for zeroing in on stocks with maximum chances of beating on earnings. It shows the percentage difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



For investors seeking to apply this proven model to their portfolio, we have highlighted four Utility stocks that are poised to beat fourth-quarter earnings estimates.

Our Utility Selections

Tulsa, OK-based ONEOK Inc. OKE is an energy company that is engaged in natural gas and natural gas liquids businesses.



ONEOK currently has a Zacks Rank of 2 and an Earnings ESP of +2.98%.



It is scheduled to announce quarterly numbers on Feb 22.

Atlanta, GA-based The Southern Company SO deals with the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity.



Southern Company currently has a Zacks Rank of 3 and an Earnings ESP of +1.05%. It is scheduled to announce quarterly numbers on Feb 18.

Chicago, IL-based Exelon Corporation EXC is a utility services holding company that operates through its subsidiaries. The company has presence in every stage of the energy business: power generation, competitive energy sales, and transmission and delivery.



Exelon currently has a Zacks Rank of 3 and an Earnings ESP of +2.34%. It is scheduled to announce quarterly numbers on Feb 24.

Bryn Mawr, PA-based Essential Utilities Inc. WTRG — through its subsidiaries — operates regulated utilities that provide water/wastewater and natural gas services in the United States.



The company currently has a Zacks Rank of 3 and an Earnings ESP of +0.75%. It is scheduled to announce quarterly numbers on Feb 24.

