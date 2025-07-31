If you’re in the market for a used electric vehicle, now is a great time to buy. A recent iSeeCars analysis found that the supply of used EVs is up 62% from last year — but demand isn’t keeping pace. As a result, prices are dropping. In fact, EVs make up half of the top 10 used cars with the biggest year-over-year price drops.
Among the 1- to 5-year-old used cars with the steepest declines are four popular Tesla models. Here’s how much their prices have fallen over the past year.
1. Tesla Model S
- Average price (June 2025): $46,671
- Price difference year-over-year ($): -$8,768
- Price difference year-over-year (%): -15.8%
2. Tesla Model X
- Average price (June 2025): $51,884
- Price difference year-over-year ($): -$9,544
- Price difference year-over-year (%): -15.5%
3. Tesla Model Y
- Average price (June 2025): $29,387
- Price difference year-over-year ($): -$4,637
- Price difference year-over-year (%): -13.6%
4. Tesla Model 3
- Average price (June 2025): $25,132
- Price difference year-over-year ($): -$2,598
- Price difference year-over-year (%): -9.4%
4 Used Teslas That Cost Way Less Than They Did a Year Ago
