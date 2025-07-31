4 Used Teslas That Cost Way Less Than They Did a Year Ago

If you’re in the market for a used electric vehicle, now is a great time to buy. A recent iSeeCars analysis found that the supply of used EVs is up 62% from last year — but demand isn’t keeping pace. As a result, prices are dropping. In fact, EVs make up half of the top 10 used cars with the biggest year-over-year price drops.

Among the 1- to 5-year-old used cars with the steepest declines are four popular Tesla models. Here’s how much their prices have fallen over the past year.

1. Tesla Model S

Average price (June 2025): $46,671

$46,671 Price difference year-over-year ($): -$8,768

-$8,768 Price difference year-over-year (%): -15.8%

2. Tesla Model X

Average price (June 2025): $51,884

$51,884 Price difference year-over-year ($): -$9,544

-$9,544 Price difference year-over-year (%): -15.5%

3. Tesla Model Y

Average price (June 2025): $29,387

$29,387 Price difference year-over-year ($): -$4,637

-$4,637 Price difference year-over-year (%): -13.6%

4. Tesla Model 3

Average price (June 2025): $25,132

$25,132 Price difference year-over-year ($): -$2,598

-$2,598 Price difference year-over-year (%): -9.4%

