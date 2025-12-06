4 Used SUVs To Buy in 2025 That Should Last at Least 15 Years

Not every SUV can handle 15 years of real-world driving without costly repairs. A few used models have proven themselves with dependable track records. Consumer Reports recommended following the manufacturer’s suggested service schedule and keeping a vehicle well maintained in order to reach 200,000 miles or more.

According to data from the iSeeCars Long-Lasting Cars study, these long-lasting SUVs offer serious value for drivers who want a reliable ride that still performs well after the odometer passes 200,000 miles.

Toyota Sequoia

Used price range: $62,888 to $83,998 (per Edmunds)

$62,888 to $83,998 (per Edmunds) Chance of reaching 250,000 miles: 39.1%

Buyers can expect peace of mind knowing the Sequoia is built to last. Built on a durable truck frame designed to handle the elements and rough terrain, the Sequoia features Toyota’s reliable i-Force Max Hybrid paired with a V6 powertrain, according to Flex Automotive. The powertrain warranty covers five years or 60,000 miles, while the hybrid components are protected for 10 years or 150,000 miles, per Car and Driver.

Toyota 4Runner

Used price range: $42,998 to $67,105 (per Edmunds)

$42,998 to $67,105 (per Edmunds) Chance of reaching 250,000 miles: 32.9%

Thanks to its proven reliability and widely available parts, Toyota 4Runner owners spend less on repairs and maintenance than owners of most SUVs in its class, according to Phxusedcars.com.

This particular vehicle ranks third in J.D. Power’s Best Upper Midsize SUV of 2025 and earned an 86 out of 100 for quality and reliability.

The Toyota 4Runner is known for its strong resale value, whether kept for 5 years or 15, according to Phxusedcars.com — and one reason is its proven 4.0-liter V6 engine. It’s a regular workhorse that can exceed 300,000 miles with proper maintenance. The engine is paired with a simple five-speed automatic transmission and body-on-frame construction, which means it’s built for durability and off-road use.

Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Used price range: $42,238 to $56,422 (per CarFax)

$42,238 to $56,422 (per CarFax) Chance of reaching 250,000 miles: 31%

According to Repair Pal the reliability of the Toyota Hybrid earns a 4.0 out of 5.0 Reliability Rating, ranking eighth among 32 car brands. Based on 345 models, the brand averages just 0.3 repair visits per year and only a 12% chance of having a major issue.

Standout features worth noting when buying a used Highlander Hybrid include a Hybrid-component warranty that covers 10 years or 150,000 miles, per Car and Driver. and the five-star safety ratings from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Toyota’s hybrid batteries are lasting longer than ever, with many surpassing 150,000 miles and some even crossing the 200,000-mile mark, per Toyota of Kirkland.

Lexus RX Hybrid

Used price range: $46,998 to $59,511 (per Edmunds)

$46,998 to $59,511 (per Edmunds) Chance of reaching 250,000 miles: 18.3%

According to SlashGear, discussions among Lexus RX owners in online forums reveal that many RXs have reached 200,000 miles, which is invaluable information for anyone seriously considering a used RX that will go the distance. One Reddit poster reveal that a 2013 RX350 had 208,000 miles and another Reddit poster said a 2010 RX450 had 300,000 miles. J.D. Power awarded the Lexus RX an Initial Quality Award and Lexus ranked as the highest overall brand in the 2025 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study. According to Lexus of Queens, repairs occur less often on Lexus models than other brands, resulting in fewer trips to the auto mechanic.

Editor’s note: Chance of reaching 250,000 miles percentages were sources from iSeeCars.com.

