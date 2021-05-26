4 Unstoppable Healthcare Stocks to Buy on the Dip

It's no secret that quite a few healthcare stocks are well off their highs from earlier this year. However, big pullbacks can present big buying opportunities for long-term investors. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on May 17, healthcare and cannabis bureau chief Corinne Cardina and Motley Fool contributor Keith Speights discuss four unstoppable healthcare stocks to buy on the dip.

10 stocks we like better than Twist Bioscience Corporation

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Twist Bioscience Corporation wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

Corinne Cardina: We're going to spend the next 10 minutes talking about the market turmoil that we've seen in recent weeks. There's been a sell-off that's definitely concentrated in the tech sector. But there are plenty of healthcare stocks that have also gone down a little bit. Keith, I asked you to give me a couple of stock ideas that look particularly attractive at today's prices to hold for the long term, of course. Where do you want to start?

Keith Speights: Well, I would start with Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the ticker there is TDOC. Teladoc has gone down more than just a little bit, it is over 50% below its highs from earlier this year. The obvious question is, why has this stock just plunged so much. I think a lot of it has to do with investors' concerns about Teladoc's growth rate slowing. Honestly though I think that's to be expected.

Considering the massive surge last year in telehealth adoption, which was of course fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic, you would expect Teladoc's growth rate to slow after such an incredible year in 2020. But my view is that Teladoc still has immense growth potential. By the way, I am a shareholder.

Cardina: Me too, I have one share. [laughs]

Speights: I've been a fan of Teladoc Health. Look, the company has a lot of potential, even just in its existing client base. There are a lot of employees and family members at existing Teladoc clients who don't yet use the company's services and products. So there is a really big opportunity even if Teladoc didn't even sign a new client, just by going after more of the market potential at existing clients.

By the way, it has over 40% of the Fortune 500 as its clients. It has some big companies, as well as a lot of smaller companies as well. But I also like Teladoc's opportunity to cross-sell other parts of this platform. Teladoc acquired Livongo Health last year, that gave the company a really promising, fast-growing, by the way, digital platform for chronic condition management, particularly diabetes and hypertension.

I think Teladoc has a great opportunity to cross-sell that Livongo platform, as well as some of these other products and services, to its existing client base, that's a big opportunity for Teladoc. I think this is a stock that's beaten down a lot more than it deserves to be, and I think you're going to see it come back, I don't know when, I'm not going to predict when it will come back, but I think over the long run, Teladoc Health's going to be a big winner.

Cardina: I'm really interested in your take on this. I think the growth slowdown was not unexpected, they were looking for a growth engine when they merged with Livongo. But I think investors need to see that cross-selling and synergies manifest to temporary about their thesis. Like you said, they don't have to be growing their member base to increase their revenue, there's a lot that they can do with the existing member base that they have.

We will keep an eye on that one. What is your next "looks good on the dip" healthcare stock?

Speights: There's another stock, and I'm not a shareholder in this one, by the way, Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS). EXAS is the ticker there. Exact Sciences, the last I looked was in the ballpark of 40% below its high set earlier this year.

The company has two primary businesses right now. It sells the Cologuard test, which is a colorectal DNA test, and also has Oncotype, which is a cancer risk assessment test for several different types of cancer. The company has a really sizable total addressable market.

I think in colorectal cancer screening, it's looking at an $18 billion addressable market. In the multi-cancer screening arena, which also includes liquid biopsy, there's an even bigger market of around $25 billion. Minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring, there is another $15 billion market. You are talking about, all told, close to $60 billion addressable market, if I'm doing the math right there. Exact Sciences' revenue is not even a fraction of that. I think this is a company that has a lot of growth potential.

There are other players in some of the markets in which it competes. In liquid biopsy, there's some other players, but I think Exact Sciences will be one of the winners there. It's again a stock that's been beaten down a lot, but I think could rebound.

Cardina: Let's talk about a slightly riskier stock for investors who have a little bit more risk tolerance, maybe even a longer time horizon. What is your third healthcare stock that looks good at these lower prices?

Speights: There's a stock that Brian and I have talked about a good bit, and I'm sure you've talked about in some of your Fool Live shows as well a good bit, Corinne. CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP). Ticker there is CRSP. CRISPR is around 50% off of its highs, and the company has a very promising gene-editing therapy that targets a couple of rare blood diseases; sickle cell disease, and beta-thalassemia. This therapy really offers the promise of effectively offering a cure for these diseases. The early-stage testing is really, really good.

CRISPR Therapeutics has partnered with a big biotech, Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Ticker there is VRTX. I am an owner of shares in Vertex. I don't own CRISPR, but Vertex likes the company's therapy for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia so much that it's upped its interest in it. I think there's a really strong opportunity there over the long run.

CRISPR Therapeutics also has some off-the-shelf CAR-T therapies targeting cancer that are in clinical testing that have a lot of promise. The company still has a market cap of around eight billion dollars even after the big decline.

This is one of Cathie Wood's favorite stocks, her Ark ETFs have been scooping up shares in recent weeks. I think it's risky, it's still early, but CRISPR Therapeutics is the stock that could pay off in a big way if its programs are successful.

Cardina: Awesome. I'm actually going to be talking about the gene-editing stocks on Friday, at 3, we're going to be ranking CRISPR, Editas, and Intellia. If you want more on gene editing stocks, please come back and check us out there. Last one, what is our last healthcare stock that looks good on the dip?

Speights: There's one other stock that I've been keeping my eye on for several weeks now, and it's Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST), the ticker there is TWST. Twist is more than 50% off of its highs from earlier this year.

This is another genomic stock that ranks high on Cathie Wood's list for her ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, the ticker there by the way is ARKG. Twist has a market cap in the ballpark of $4.5 billion. The company makes synthetic DNA, and it has 21 partners in the biopharmaceutical industry that use its technology in drug development. The company is exploring DNA data storage. They have some interesting opportunities.

I haven't pulled the trigger on buying the stock yet, I'm still watching it and evaluating whether or not I want to put my toes into the water with Twist Bioscience, but it's another relatively high-risk but high-potential type stock, and so it's one that I'm definitely going to watch going forward.

Corinne Cardina owns shares of Teladoc Health. Keith Speights owns shares of Editas Medicine, Teladoc Health, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends CRISPR Therapeutics, Editas Medicine, and Teladoc Health. The Motley Fool recommends Exact Sciences and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.