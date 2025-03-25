4 Underrated Skills That Helped Self-Made Millionaires Get Rich

When we think about self-made millionaires, we often picture them as having a mix of raw ambition, intelligence and a bit of luck. But what if there’s actually more to the story?

Behind their success, a handful of underrated skills helped them get rich — skills that aren’t always talked about but play a huge role in getting to the top. Interestingly, only one-third of American millionaires consider themselves “wealthy,” which means they’re continually ambitious and use whatever they can to advance.

It turns out, it’s not just about working hard or having big ideas — it’s about using the right skills in the right way. Below are some of the ways the wealthiest have gone about it.

Strong Emotional Intelligence

According to Ben Loughery, certified financial planner (CFP) and lead financial planner at Lock Wealth Management, having a strong EQ of emotional intelligence is underrated and very important.

“Self-made millionaires are great at mastering relationships, influence and decision-making to create wealth,” Loughery remarked.

Adam Garcia, certified financial planner and founder of The Stock Dork, agreed. For valuable financial strategies that lead to millionaire success, he said all you need is to embrace underrated skills that most people overlook.

By incorporating emotional intelligence into their financial planning, Garcia and his team help individuals make informed decisions, and, by recognizing how emotions impact choices, they are able to manage risks effectively. By integrating emotional intelligence with practical financial planning, he said self-made millionaires often find greater success.

“Understanding one’s emotions can lead to smarter investment choices,” Garcia said. “These skills naturally result in more profound, well-rounded strategies, which elevates wealth management practices.”

Content Writing

It may not be what people expect, but a number of self-made millionaires have attributed their success to this specific skill: Content writing.

Patrick McDermott, executive vice president of Max Cash, noted that anything from being able to write persuasively and engagingly is important in any business or industry.

For many entrepreneurs, content writing isn’t just about putting words on a page — it’s a strategic tool for building their brand, establishing authority and creating a direct connection with their audience.

From coming up with good marketing materials to pitching ideas to potential investors, you need to be able to write well to get your financial success.

Networking

“Networking is a skill that is often not appreciated in the quest to become wealthy,” said McDermott.

Self-made millionaires know the value of relationship networking and connection. Successful entrepreneurs understand that the right connections can lead to partnerships, investment opportunities and collaborations that accelerate their growth.

Networking also helps you learn from others, whether it’s picking up business strategies, gaining feedback or finding mentors who can guide you along the way. In essence, it’s not just about who you know, but how you nurture those relationships and create a supportive community around you.

Time Management

McDermott noted this is a very important skill for any entrepreneur who wants to be financially successful in business. Any self made millionaires know the value of time and how to schedule their work.

They also know when to pass some responsibilities on to other people or to put them out to other companies, so they can concentrate on the most important issues that may lead to their desired financial results.

Being good at time management allows entrepreneurs to stay organized, avoid burnout and ensure they’re always working on the most impactful activities.

Whether it’s blocking out time for deep work, delegating tasks to others or knowing when to say no to distractions, mastering time management helps them stay productive and make the most out of every day.

This ability to use time efficiently, according to McDermott, is what helps them scale their businesses, seize opportunities and ultimately achieve their financial goals.

