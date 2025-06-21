4 Undeniable Factors That Could Push Bitcoin to New All-Time Highs This Summer

Some moments in the market don't need dramatic catalysts; they just quietly build up momentum until something gives. For Bitcoin, (CRYPTO: BTC) the stars are aligning with uncanny precision in ways that are likely to have a stunning result.

Four macro forces, each with a history of preceding major rallies in the coin, are once again in play. Here's what's unfolding, and why it might matter more than most investors realize.

1. Surging global liquidity

When central banks turn on the liquidity tap and ensure there's more money sloshing around the financial system, that new money generally flows toward riskier assets, such as cryptocurrency, as greater liquidity emboldens investors to take riskier bets. Furthermore, safer asset classes would have already been bid up to the point of being fairly expensive from the perspective of institutional allocators.

The global M2 money supply hit roughly $108.4 trillion in April, climbing at a pace last seen right before Bitcoin's 2021 breakout to new highs. The coin's performance tends to lag that liquidity gauge by about one quarter.

Liquidity waves eventually peak, but the cash they inject never fully drains from the financial system. If part of that additional base money ends up permanently sequestered in Bitcoin wallets -- as happened after prior monetary easing cycles -- holders will enjoy a higher floor even after central banks commence with new tightening cycles.

2. A weaker dollar

When the value of the dollar drops, investors often opt to park their capital in stronger assets that are retaining or increasing in value, like, potentially, Bitcoin.

The dollar index is down roughly 10% year to date, its worst six-month slide since 1986. Fund managers are the most underweight to the currency in two decades, per a recent survey conducted by Bank of America.

For investors, dollar weakness is more than a near-term tailwind for Bitcoin.

A softer greenback often coincides with looser financial conditions abroad, fostering new demand from countries where Bitcoin offers a liquid alternative to depreciating local money. That incremental global bid tends to stick around, because reversing currency weakness usually requires policy shifts that take years to perform.

3. Lower Treasury yields

Similar to money supply, interest rates significantly influence Bitcoin's price. As yields on government-backed debt like U.S. Treasury bills drop, and along with it, the cost of borrowing passed on to the financial system, capital needs to flow to riskier assets to secure a return.

On that note, benchmark 10-year yields on Treasury bonds have fallen from 4.81% in late January to the low 4% range this week. Every notable Bitcoin surge since 2017 has arrived shortly after real or nominal yields were slipping.

That matters for the long haul, because each yield dip trains allocators to view the coin as a portfolio diversifier when bonds offer less income.

The habit can persist even after rates rise again, much as gold ownership remained commonplace after real yields recovered in the 1980s. The longer Bitcoin proves able to offset low-yield stretches, the more likely it becomes a fixture in strategic asset mixes rather than a tactical punt.

4. The post-halving supply squeeze

Bitcoin's supply situation is also very permissive for the coin to make another run at new all-time highs.

The 2024 halving cut miner rewards, decreasing daily issuance to about 450 coins. Demand from institutional investors stemming from their offering of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) holding Bitcoin is running far higher than that flow. Plus, the supply shock math compounds with time.

Assuming the price rises even a little, Bitcoin miners will eventually sell even fewer coins to cover their operating costs, and at the same time, new issuance keeps shrinking every four years. That structural throttle on float effectively hands long-term holders an ever-growing share of total outstanding supply, increasing their pricing power, as long as they resist the urge to trade around short-term volatility.

The lesson here is that long-term-oriented investors should keep buying Bitcoin, and buckle up, because it has a lot of room to run during this summer and beyond.

Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.