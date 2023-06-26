4 U.S. Upstream Stocks With Potential Despite Industry Headwinds

Low commodity realizations are dragging on the Zacks Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry’s financial performance and stock price. Concerns over slowing economic growth and high inflation have continued to play their part too. Despite investor skepticism associated with these macro challenges, fortunately, there are certain companies that have held up better than others. We believe NOG and EPM should be able to weather the current environment and drive future returns based on their operating efficiencies.

About the Industry

The Zacks Oil and Gas - US E&P industry consists of companies primarily based in the domestic market, focused on the exploration and production (E&P) of oil and natural gas. These firms find hydrocarbon reservoirs, drill oil and gas wells, and produce and sell these materials to be refined later into products such as gasoline, fuel oil, distillate, etc. The economics of oil and gas supply and demand is the fundamental driver of this industry. In particular, a producer’s cash flow is primarily determined by the realized commodity prices. In fact, all E&P companies' results are vulnerable to historically volatile prices in the energy markets. A change in realizations affects their returns and causes them to alter their production growth rates. The E&P operators are also exposed to exploration risks where drilling results are comparatively uncertain.

3 Key Investing Trends to Watch in the Oil and Gas - US E&P Industry

Producers Struggle With Low Commodity Prices: Energy remains the worst S&P 500 sector this year. The space has witnessed a total return of (9.7%) in 2023 so far against the S&P 500’s gain of around 13.3%. Even Saudi Arabia’s surprise decision to slash output by an additional one million barrels per day from next month could not spur “black gold.” With investors dumping risky assets in the wake of concerns about a slowing global economy, oil has broken below the $70 threshold on more than one occasion. It’s not any different for natural gas. The fuel slumped to a 25-year low in June 2020 but hit $10 per MMBtu for the first time since 2008 in August last year. Now, it is trading below $3, on the expectation of comfortable temperatures and, therefore, lighter heating or cooling demand.



Persistent Inflation: Most U.S. energy upstream companies have been experiencing rising costs in the form of increased expenses related to maintenance and inventory. The inflationary environment, together with supply-chain tightness, is not only pushing costs higher but also affecting their capital programs. Apart from being hard to ignore, escalation in expenses is drowning out the benefits of any commodity price increase. In our view, the inflation-associated headwinds will continue to challenge growth and margin numbers with little chance of a quick resolution. This may lead to a rough road for oil/gas equities. In particular, worries about weaker energy demand due to the threat of recession might jeopardize the commodity’s ascent.



Notable Shareholder Returns: The sharp increase in crude prices last year allowed the upstream operators to deliver a solid financial performance. In particular, cash from operations is on a sustainable path, with revenues improving and companies slashing capital expenditures from the pre-pandemic levels amid higher commodity realizations. To put it simply, the environment of strong prices in 2022 helped the E&P firms to generate significant “excess cash,” which they intend to use to boost investor returns. In fact, more and more energy companies are allocating their increasing cash pile by way of dividends and buybacks to pacify the long-suffering shareholders.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bearish Outlook

The Zacks Oil and Gas - US E&P industry is a 41-stock group within the broader Zacks Oil - Energy sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #220, which places it in the bottom 12% of more than 250 Zacks industries.



The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates challenging near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.



The industry’s position in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of a negative earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are becoming pessimistic about this group’s earnings growth potential. While the industry’s earnings estimates for 2023 have gone down 45.4% in the past year, the same for 2024 have fallen 26%.



Despite the dim near-term prospects of the industry, we will present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio. But it’s worth taking a look at the industry’s shareholder returns and current valuation first.

Industry Underperforms S&P 500 & Sector

The Zacks Oil and Gas - US E&P industry has fared worse than the Zacks S&P 500 composite as well as the broader Zacks Oil – Energy sector over the past year.



The industry has gone down 12% over this period compared with the broader sector’s increase of 1.2%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 has gained 11.4%.

One-Year Price Performance

Industry's Current Valuation

Since oil and gas companies are debt-laden, it makes sense to value them based on the EV/EBITDA (Enterprise Value/ Earnings before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortization) ratio. This is because the valuation metric takes into account not just equity but also the level of debt. For capital-intensive companies, EV/EBITDA is a better valuation metric because it is not influenced by changing capital structures and ignores the effect of noncash expenses.



On the basis of the trailing 12-month enterprise value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA), the industry is currently trading at 4.44X, significantly lower than the S&P 500’s 13.2X. It is, however, above the sector’s trailing-12-month EV/EBITDA of 2.74X.



Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 15.45X, as low as 2.95X, with a median of 5.84X.

Trailing 12-Month Enterprise Value-to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) Ratio (Past Five Years)

4 Stocks to Watch For

Evolution Petroleum: Founded in 2003, Evolution Petroleum is an independent upstream operator engaged in the exploration, development and production of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Headquartered in Houston, TX, EPM is focused on the non-operated working interests in high-quality, long-life reserves in several properties across the nation. Evolution Petroleum is known for its prioritisation of maximizing shareholder returns through buybacks and dividends.



EPM beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters and missed in the other. The Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 38.4%, on average. Evolution Petroleum’s shares have gained 34.1% in a year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Price and Consensus: EPM



Northern Oil and Gas: Northern Oil and Gas’ core operations are focused on three leading basins of the United States — the Williston, Permian and the Appalachian. The upstream operator employs a unique nonoperating business model, which helps it to keep costs down and increase free cash flow. Prioritizing returns to investors, NOG pays a 37 cents per share quarterly base dividend following a 9% hike recently.



Carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), the 2023 Zacks Consensus Estimate for Northern Oil and Gas indicates 27.1% earnings per share growth over 2022. NOG shares have gained 16.4% in a year.

Price and Consensus: NOG





APA Corporation: APA’s large geographically diversified reserve base and high-quality drilling inventory should guarantee multi-year production growth. The company’s increased focus on the Permian basin, known for its low cost and high internal rates of return, is another key driver. APA’ slew of discoveries in offshore Suriname, through its joint venture with TotalEnergies, is another positive catalyst for the company.



APA beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters and met in the other. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 6.7%, on average. APA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. Meanwhile, The energy explorer has seen its shares lose 13.1% in a year.

Price and Consensus: APA





Cheniere Energy: Being the first company to receive regulatory approval to export LNG from its 2.6 billion cubic feet per day Sabine Pass terminal, Cheniere Energy certainly enjoys a distinct competitive advantage. The company is primed for significant revenue and earnings growth on the back of solid operations and long-term contracts.



Cheniere Energy has a projected earnings growth rate of 452% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this #3 Ranked natural gas exporter’s 2023 earnings has been revised 89.8% upward over the past 60 days. LNG shares have gained 13.4% in a year.

Price and Consensus: LNG

